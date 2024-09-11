Former NFL GM Doug Whaley Believes Cameron Heyward Is ‘Worth The Money’ After Week 1 Performance

Things got a bit dicey there late leading up to the start of the 2024 season and the self-imposed deadline of the Pittsburgh Steelers to get an extension done with star defensive lineman and team captain Cameron Heyward. In the end a deal got done, with the Steelers signing Heyward to a three-year, $45 million extension that was incredibly team-friendly.

It was a relieving move to keep the face of the franchise in one helmet his entire career. But many weren’t really on board with it, questioning if Heyward can even play at a high enough level to be worth the money.

Heyward let his play do the talking Sunday in Atlanta, turning in a strong game as the Steelers held Atlanta to just 54 yards of total offense in the second half on the way to an 18-10 win.

“I saw a guy that is worth the money he got, absolutely,” former Steelers executive and Buffalo Bills GM Doug Whaley said of Heyward Wednesday on the 93.7 The Fan Morning Show. “I think what he brings to the table, not only what he produces, but how he attracts a lot of attention to help others produce. You got what you paid for. He’s happy. It was a great signing and like I said, it’s one of those things where it was a win-win for everybody. But most importantly it was a win for the Steeler football organization.”

Against the Falcons, Heyward played just 35 snaps, but he was quite good throughout the matchup.

Heyward, who was voted a team captain last week for the 10th straight season, finished with four tackles, including four run stops. He added two pressures and was in on a sack with Montravius Adams, though he was not credited half a sack for it.

In the win over the Falcons, Heyward graded out at an 89.4 overall from Pro Football Focus, including an 81.6 against the run and a 73.3 as a pass rusher.

Throughout the season opener, Heyward was his usual self. He was impactful in the run game, holding his own as a run defender, rarely getting moved off his spot. He chased the ball, too, and made some plays from the backside in the process.

As a pass rusher, the power was still there, too, and he was moving better than he did at any point last season. He’s fully healthy and looked quite good in Week 1. That should alleviate some concerns about Heyward’s abilities moving forward, not that there should have been some concerns anyway.

Still a long way to go in the 2024 season, but Heyward is off to a great start and proved again that he’s worth the money.