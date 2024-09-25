Fittipaldo: ‘Huge Opportunity’ For DeMarvin Leal While Alex Highsmith Is Out

It is probably unfair to call it a disappointing start to the season for DeMarvin Leal, but it has been a pretty quiet one. After being one of the big positive stories of training camp, he has only logged 17 snaps over the first three games. With Alex Highsmith out for a couple weeks with a groin injury, the time is now for Leal to state his case for a bigger role.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo appeared on 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show and discussed Leal’s opportunity.

“Alex Highsmith is also their best player, the best outside linebacker at setting the edge in the running game. So we’ll see. I know what Nick [Herbig] can do as a pass rusher. There’s no doubt he’s an electric player in that realm, but we’ll see how he does this week setting the edge. That’s gonna be a big test for him against Jonathan Taylor,” Fittipaldo said. “I think Leal, being a bigger body in there, maybe you would expect to see the No. 3 outside linebacker 12-to-15 snaps a game, but maybe Leal gets up there around 20 or 25.

“Right now, this is a huge opportunity for DeMarvin Leal. We heard about him all throughout training camp. He’s having a great camp, this and that, but they haven’t really played him yet. They’re gonna have to play him now, and it’s time for him to step up and produce a little bit.”

The former third-round pick fell out of favor at the end of last season, being a gameday inactive for five out of the Steelers’ last six games, including the playoffs. While there were reports of him showing up out of shape at the start of the 2023 season, it was a different story in 2024. Leal consistently garnered praise from Teryl Austin and others about the great shape he was in. His play throughout training camp and the preseason was reflective of that.

In limited action this season, he has received the best Pro Football Focus grades of his career including a 70.6 against the run. He was posting grades in the 80s during the preseason.

The Indianapolis Colts don’t run the ball quite as much as the Steelers, but they still lean on Taylor to generate a lot of their offense with 48.67 percent of their offensive plays coming on the ground. Taylor has 51 rushing attempts for 261 yards and three touchdowns through three games. The last time the Steelers faced Taylor in 2022, he had 20 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Anthony Richardson is also able to run the ball effectively with 18 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown so far. Setting the edge will be important. I think Herbig will be fine, but there is no denying that a 6-4, 290-pound player has a better chance of holding up on the edge than a 6-2, 240-pound player.

Hopefully we finally get to see the fruits of Leal’s hard work this offseason over the next week or two while Highsmith is out.