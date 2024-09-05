Elandon Roberts Looking Forward To Showing ‘The World What This Team Is About’ In Week 1

There has been quite a bit of talk — both positive and negative — about the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the offseason.

In just a few short days, all that talk will go away. It’ll be about action.

That’s what veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts is looking forward to most ahead of the season-opener against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday at 1 p.m. on the road.

“You getting ready for a game to just show the world what the team is about, you know?” Roberts said Thursday to reporters, according to video via the Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski. “So I think it’s just exciting that everybody just has that anxiety, you know what I’m saying? Every year — I’m going into Year 9 — but it’s still anxiety about Week 1 with the unknowns and stuff like that and, and whatnot.

“And yeah, I think Sunday’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

There should be a lot of excitement for Week 1. It’s the start of another season, and there are so many possibilities and opportunities in front of the players. There’s hope throughout the NFL and the belief that each and every team could be really good this season.

Unknowns are common though, regarding how guys will perform, how players will look in new systems, how players will play off each other, communication in-stadium, and more. But this is a very experienced team overall. Sure, there are a bunch of new faces, but leadership remains in place and the expectations are clear.

There’s been quite a bit of talk about the Steelers so far this offseason, with some believing that they’ve done enough to get themselves back up into contention for a Super Bowl with an elite-level defense and an offense that should be good enough to win games with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and quarterback Russell Wilson under center.

Roberts has heard all of the noise. But he made it clear Thursday that the only thing that matters is what the Steelers show on the field.

“Everybody can sit in front of the cameras and talk about ‘We this, we that,'” Roberts said, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on Twitter. “‘We need to do this, not do that,’ but until you put it on the field, that’s what counts.

#Steelers Elandon Roberts

The noise has been loud and constant this offseason. But in just a few short days, the Steelers will get a chance to hit the field for a meaningful game and let their play do the talking, for better or worse.

That’s a comforting feeling for the players, especially Elandon Roberts.