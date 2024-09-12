Depot After Dark: Titans Sign Former Steelers LB, Browns On IR, Bengals WR Absent

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 11.

TITANS SIGN FORMER STEELERS LB

Every preseason, the Steelers seem to have a relatively unknown outside linebacker make a strong push to make the final roster. Tuzar Skipper and Jamir Jones are examples. This year, it felt like that player was Kyron Johnson. Johnson flashed in the preseason but ultimately didn’t stick with the Steelers.

Now, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Johnson has landed on the Tennessee Titans practice squad. It’s a good step for Johnson, who could step up with the Titans if they get thin at linebacker. The Steelers don’t play the Titans this year, so unless Johnson gets signed to another team, he won’t be able to face his old team.

#Titans sign James Lynch to active roster, sign Kyron Johnson to practice squad — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 11, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

BROWNS ON IR

Week 1 was not kind to the Cleveland Browns. They got demolished by the Dallas Cowboys, their quarterback looked bad, and on top of all that, they suffered a litany of injuries. As reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, they’ve placed several players on Injured Reserve.

All four players are defenders, with the most notable being Juan Thornhill, their starting safety. They’ll all have to miss four games before being eligible to return. It’s just salt in the wound for the Browns, who could be facing a very long season.

The #Browns placed starting S Juan Thornhill on IR, along with LB Mohamoud Diabate (hip), LB Tony Fields II (ankle), and DT Maurice Hurst II (ankle) https://t.co/V1U9DRgByX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2024

BENGALS WR ABSENT

The Cincinnati Bengals also suffered a heartbreaking loss in Week 1. They were huge favorites over the New England Patriots, but they lost 16-10. Although superstar receiver Ja’Marr Chase did play, Tee Higgins, their number two receiver, did not. He had a hamstring injury pop up late, keeping him out of the game.

It looks like he could be in jeopardy of missing the game this week, too. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Higgins was not at practice today either. The Bengals play the mighty Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, which is not an easy game in the slightest. Without Higgins, they may seriously struggle. Starting 0-2 would be bad for them but good for the Steelers.