Depot After Dark: Steelers Share Letters, Browns New Announcer, Steelers Helping Veterans

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 5.

STEELERS SHARE LETTERS

The NFL season officially begins tonight, and in a few short days, the Steelers will play a regular season game. This season will be a long journey with a fair number of twists and turns, and it will be a blast the entire way. There will be ups and downs that the players face, and the Steelers recently shared a video to help inspire players through those tough times.

On their Twitter, the Steelers shared a video of players reading good luck letters written to them from children. It might be the sweetest thing you see all day. Hopefully it can give the players a little extra luck this week.

Thank you to all of the kiddos who wrote good luck letters to the guys before the season! 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/ujqTkveBNp — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 5, 2024

BROWNS NEW ANNOUNCER

The Cleveland Browns have found a radio play-by-play announcer. As the team revealed on Twitter, Andrew Sicilliano will be taking up the position this year. If that name is familiar to you, it’s because Sicilliano used to work for NFL Network.

Sicilliano worked as a host, analyst and insider for NFL Network for more than 10 years. However, he was let go earlier this year. It seems he’s landed on his feet, as he will be calling games for the Browns now. Let’s hope he gets to call two losses against the Steelers this year.

We've named Andrew Siciliano as our new play-by-play announcer for the @UHhospitals Browns Radio Network 📰 » https://t.co/4KGKxWDP1W pic.twitter.com/y4AZBciEVj — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 5, 2024

STEELERS HELPING VETERANS

The Steelers have multiple programs that help out the local community, and this year, it seems they are adding one more. The team announced today that for every win they earn this season, the organization will help forgive $100,000 in debt for local veterans.

This is a nice program that hopefully the Steelers will be able to add to often this year. Cam Heyward’s efforts to help the community earned him the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, and his actions are a reflection of the Steelers’ values. This will make each win feel that much better, too, with it helping the team and those less fortunate.