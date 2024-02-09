Cameron Heyward Named 2023 Walter Payton Man Of The Year

During the NFL Honors event ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, the annual awards were given out for some of the league’s top annual honors. Pittsburgh Steelers DT Cameron Heyward finally won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award at this year’s event.

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson leaked the announcement at the start of the ceremony. The award has not officially been handed out yet.

#Steelers Cam Heyward named Walter Payton NFL Man of the year @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 9, 2024

It was the sixth time Heyward had been nominated by the Steelers for the award. And about time he wins it.

Heyward seemed to hint at the news in interviews prior to the ceremony. Another indication was head coach Mike Tomlin attending the ceremony, there in-person for Heyward’s big moment.

Each year, the award is given to a player to honor their commitment to philanthropy, community impact, and excellence on the field. It is one of the most prestigious awards given out by the league and helps cement a player’s legacy. Each team nominates one player and a panel of judges including Roger Goodell, Connie Payton, the previous year’s winner, and other former players select the winner. Each nominee receives a donation up to $55,000 to the charity of their choice and the winner of the award gets $250,000 towards their charity.

For Heyward, the money goes towards the Heyward House foundation, founded in honor of his late father Craig “Ironhead” Heyward. The organization was established in 2015 and does a number of initiatives in the Pittsburgh area to help underprivileged communities. They have initiatives to combat childhood hunger, support childhood literacy, support students and teachers, and fight cancer. He also hosts an annual event called “Cam’s Kindness Week” where he spends a whole week supporting various initiatives in his organization to raise money and supports his communities.

Heyward had this to say when he was nominated for the award this season, via a press release provided by the team:

“Pittsburgh has meant so much to my family. To get to play in the league right next door to where my dad started his football career has been really special. It’s important to me to give back to the community that has blessed my family in so many ways.”

He also talked about what winning the award would mean to him in an interview on the Steelers website back when he was nominated.

“I think it would cement the legacy we have, not only myself, but for the Heyward House and the work we’re doing with the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Heyward said. “But I also think it would allow us to continue to do great work in the community. Continue to keep giving back to young men and young women that need a chance to succeed.”

Earlier today, the Steelers website posted a video highlighting Heyward’s impact in the community as he installed another Craig’s Closet at a local high school.

The last Steeler to win the award was RB Jerome Bettis in 2001. Prior to him, DT Joe Greene, WR Lynn Swann, and RB Franco Harris won previously. One thing all those players have in common, they have all been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame—something Heyward has long-aspired to one day join.