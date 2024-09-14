Depot After Dark: Ravens CB In Car Accident, Hodges Calls Brady To Miami, Pictures Of Young Steelers

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 13.

RAVENS CB IN CAR ACCIDENT

This offseason saw several Baltimore Ravens get into car accidents, but luckily, they walked away with no serious injuries. It has now somehow happened again. Jamison Hensley of ESPN reported Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Nate Wiggins, their rookie corner, recently got in a car accident.

John Harbaugh said first-round pick Nate Wiggins was involve in a car accident a couple of days ago. Wiggins is not expected to play Sunday, but Harbaugh said he’s ok and healthy. pic.twitter.com/IlNocLBNj5 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 13, 2024

Thankfully, it sounds like Wiggins is okay, but it will cause him to miss the game this weekend. Hensley also reported that this Wiggins is the fourth Raven to get into a car accident this summer. Hopefully it’s the last one. Nobody wants to see anything like this keep happening.

Ravens first-round pick Nate Wiggins won't play Sunday after being in a car accident a couple of days ago. Wiggins is the 4th Ravens player to be involved in a car accident this summer. Full story from Baltimore:https://t.co/wM9zMETrMl — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 13, 2024

HODGES CALLS BRADY TO MIAMI

Devlin “Duck” Hodges was a fun story with the Steelers in 2019. Now, it seems he’s trying to break into the insider game. During last night’s game, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury, seeming to get a concussion. Tagovailoa has a bad history with concussions, and hopefully he can be okay. For now, the Dolphins need a new quarterback. Enter Hodges’ prediction.

Hodges believes that Tom Brady will come out of retirement to play for the Dolphins. Unless you’ve only watched football this year, you’ll know Brady as the most accomplished quarterback of all time. He won seven Super Bowls and holds the record for most passing yards in a career. For the Steelers’ sake, let’s hope he stays retired. Even if he’s 47, who knows what Brady would do in Miami’s offense.

Tom Brady to the Miami Dolphins… heard it here first Watch — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) September 13, 2024

PICTURES OF YOUNG STEELERS

Many NFL players look very different at the end of their career compared to when they started. The Steelers took advantage of this to have some fun with a few of their players recently. In a video posted on their Twitter, the Steelers asked players to sign pictures of themselves when they were younger.

It’s a funny video just to see the shock some players have at seeing their younger selves. Alex Highsmith’s picture is particularly funny. Having other players around to poke fun at them is great, too.