Depot After Dark: Flacco And Roethlisberger, Crazy Ravens Stat, No Update On Rice

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 30.

FLACCO AND ROETHLISBERGER

The Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens have one of the greatest rivalries in the history of the NFL. Up to this point, that battle may have been at its most intense when Ben Roethlisberger and Joe Flacco were the quarterbacks for those teams. Both are Super Bowl champions and although Flacco may not get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he’s always been a nightmare for the Steelers.

This past game against the Colts proved that. Flacco came in as the backup quarterback and rocked the Steelers. Before the game, it seems he and Roethlisberger had a chance to meet up. The picture can be seen on the Steelers’ Instagram page, and it should bring back a lot of memories. Those two helped cultivate a rivalry that defined a generation.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

CRAZY RAVENS STAT

The Ravens started out this season a little flat, but they’ve picked up their level of play recently. They’re sitting at 2-2, just behind the Steelers in the AFC North. Their incredible running game has led the way. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry have both been electric running the football. In fact, they have a chance to make history.

According to Tony Holzman-Escareno on Twitter, Henry and Jackson both currently rank in the top ten leading rushers this year. If that manages to stand until the end of the year, they could become the first quarterback-running back duo to finish in the top ten in rushing during the Super Bowl era. That would be an unreal sight.

Lamar Jackson & Derrick Henry each rank in the top 10 in rushing yards this season. They could become the first QB-RB teammate duo in the Super Bowl era to each rank in the top 10 in rushing in the same season. @NFLPlus #RavensFlock — Tony Holzman-Escareno (@FrontOfficeNFL) September 30, 2024

NO UPDATE ON RICE

The Kansas City Chiefs still look like the best team in the NFL. They’re undefeated, but they could see hard times on the way. They already lost wide receiver Marquise Brown for the year, and it looks like they could lalso lose receiver Rashee Rice Rice took an awful hit to his knee during their most recent game and had to be carted off the field.

Things don’t look good for Rice, but nothing is official yet. According to Around the NFL on Twitter, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn’t have an update on Rice’s condition today. He’s apparently still undergoing tests, but he won’t play this week. The Steelers don’t play the Chiefs until Week 17, so if Rice isn’t out for the year, he has a lot of time to recover between now and then.