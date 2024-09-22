Cory Trice Jr. Injured, Doubtful To Return Against Chargers

UPDATE: Trice has been ruled out for the rest of the game due to his hamstring injury, per Lauten.

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Cory Trice Jr. suffered an injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Pittsburgh’s Week 3 matchup. Per director of communications Burt Lauten, Trice suffered a hamstring injury and is doubtful to return.

Trice was in the blue medical tent after Pittsburgh’s first defensive series per DeeLovesSports on Twitter.

Trice had a lengthy injury history coming out of Purdue, and he suffered a torn ACL last season that ended his rookie season in training camp. He’s come on nicely for the Steelers thus far in 2024, and he snagged his first career interception in Week 2.

For a team that’s already short on cornerback depth, an injury to Trice that forces him to miss time would be a blow to the Steelers. Hopefully, the injury isn’t something that lingers, although hamstring injuries can be tough. We’ll see if Trice is able to return to the game, but the doubtful designation doesn’t make it look promising, and the hope is that it doesn’t affect him long-term.

Darius Rush was a healthy scratch for the Steelers today, so the recently signed James Pierre could see action behind Donte Jackson and Joey Porter Jr. Pierre was elevated from the practice squad yesterday and was expected to fill a special teams role as the gunner. The injury to Trice could mean Pierre has to see a role on defense.