‘Best Part Of My Job’: New Steeler Darius Slay Ready To Mentor Young CBs, Like Rod Woodson Did For Him

Although they don’t have a starting quarterback yet, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made a few additions in free agency. The biggest name they’ve signed is corner Darius Slay, a six-time Pro Bowler. While Slay is 34 years old and probably near the end of his career, he was still solid last season for the Philadelphia Eagles. They had a lot of young players in their secondary and Slay helped those guys grow.

He’s ready to do that again in Pittsburgh.

“That’s the best part of my job,” Slay said Thursday during his introductory press conference. “I love meeting new people. Some people don’t like meeting folks. I love meeting folks. I love having extended family because I like to meet people.

“Very outgoing. That’s one of the biggest roles I like to take, just helping mentor younger guys because a guy did that to me. I’ve always gotta return the favor. That’s how I do it. I do it with genuine love, not by force. I want them to be great. I want them to be better than me.”

Last year, the Eagles selected Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the first two rounds of the draft. Both of them play in the secondary, and they were both among the best rookies in the NFL. Part of that is probably thanks to Slay’s guidance. A 12-year veteran, Slay has a lot of wisdom to pass along.

The Steelers have their fair share of young players in the secondary, too. Joey Porter Jr. is the most notable one. He’s started his first two seasons in the league, and he’s seen his fair share of ups and downs. In 2024, he didn’t take the leap many people might have expected from him. Perhaps Slay can help him ascend to the next level.

Cory Trice Jr. is also a player the Steelers are interested in developing. He’s a gifted athlete with incredible size, but he’s struggled to stay healthy. If he can become more durable, he might eventually become a starter in Pittsburgh. Slay should be able to teach him, too.

Slay mentions that he gives back because he was mentored early in his NFL journey by a Steelers legend.

“Rod Woodson, that was my mentor coming in when I got drafted,” he said. “I stayed at his house for about a month and a half, learned football from him.”

Woodson retired in 2003, a decade before Slay got drafted, but he’s remained involved in the NFL. When Slay was drafted in 2013, Woodson wasn’t in the NFL, but in 2010, he did take his first steps as an NFL coach. Mentoring Slay likely helped him get better in that regard as well.

Now, Slay’s journey has come full circle. He was mentored by one of the greatest Steelers (and NFL) corners of all time. This year, he has a chance to help develop Porter and Trice, who are looking to craft their own legacies. He might not be the player he once was, but his veteran wisdom should prove to be invaluable.