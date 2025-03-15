2024 Steelers Exit Meetings – CB Cory Trice Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers Exit Meeting: CB Cory Trice Jr.

Experience: 2 Years

It doesn’t appear that the Steelers are counting on Cory Trice Jr. as a full-time starter in 2025 after all, I say with immense surprise—or not. So far, they have already signed two cornerbacks, including highly experienced veteran Darius Slay. They like the young man just fine, but the pressure isn’t on him.

A 2023 seventh-round pick, Cory Trice has spent most of his career on the Injured/Reserve List. He tore his ACL early in his rookie training camp and suffered less severe injuries last year. However, this progress was not insignificant, earning the primary backup job in 2024.

Here’s the thing, though: Trice has played as many games for the Steelers as Darius Slay has played Pro Bowls. That would be six apiece. Trice has played in six games, starting one, though he did play a lot late in the year.

The thing is, his draft position had little to do with his talent. The Steelers certainly viewed Cory Trice as a player with starting potential, but his injury history scared teams off. Even Pittsburgh waited until the seventh round to take a chance on him—and then he tore his ACL.

Up to that point early in his rookie training camp, though, Trice was impressing the Steelers’ coaches. He seemed to pick up roughly where he left off last year, putting together a solid camp. That earned him the right to serve as the direct backup to Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson outside. Due to injury, he even got to play.

After playing seven snaps in the Steelers’ season opener, Trice played 20 snaps in Denver in Week 2. He recorded an interception in the red zone, albeit against a rookie quarterback in his second game. That rookie quarterback, Bo Nix, led the Broncos to the playoffs, though, so hard to knock it too much.

The problem is that Trice injured his hamstring a week later in the Steelers’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He didn’t play in the next 11 games.

But then the Steelers faced a crisis with Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson both injured and suddenly Cory Trice Jr. had to play. Over the final three games, he logged 165 defensive snaps—with some highs and lows. For example, he looked lost at times against the Bengals, but he also made some plays. Trice has all the physical tools; maybe he is a future starter in waiting. But the Steelers can’t wait to find out, which is why Darius Slay is now in the Black and Gold.

