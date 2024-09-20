Chargers’ Week 3 Friday Injury Report: QB Justin Herbert, OLB Bud Dupree Questionable

The Los Angeles Chargers have had a number of notable players on their injury report this week ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Leading that list is Justin Herbert, who missed practice on Wednesday before being “extremely limited” on Thursday. It seems like he is pushing to play, but how effective will he be?

This figures to be an old-school, ground-and-pound matchup between two AFC teams that are 2-0. The teams are both built to win the same way, with stout defensive play and a conservative, run-first approach on offense.

Today’s injury report will come with injury designations for the game. After removing the probable designation a few years ago, questionable is supposed to be a 50-50 chance to play, doubtful means a player is very unlikely to play, and they can of course be ruled out. Below is the Chargers’ final injury report for the week with injury designations included.

#LACvsPIT game status QUESTIONABLE — Justin Herbert, Joshua Palmer, Bud Dupree, Alohi Gilman, Ja’sir Taylor OUT — Junior Colson — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 20, 2024

CHARGERS’ WEEK 3 FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

FULL

S Alohi Gilman (knee)

OLB Joey Bosa (hip)

TE Hayden Hurst (ankle)

OLB Khalil Mack (rest)

LIMITED

OLB Bud Dupree (illness) – Questionable

CB Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) – Questionable

DNP

QB Justin Herbert (ankle) – Questionable

WR Josh Palmer (elbow/calf) – Questionable

LB Junior Colson (hamstring) – Out

Herbert finished the week questionable with his ankle injury and did not practice on Friday. He told the media that the pain isn’t great and that it is a high-ankle issue on his right ankle. It sounds like it is more of a pain management issue, but that is a pretty big issue for a quarterback who is going to need to move around the pocket to avoid the Steelers’ pass rush.

If Herbert is unable to go, Easton Stick could be the choice, but Harbaugh had some interesting words about Taylor Heinick, via Bolt Central on X.

Jim Harbaugh on which QB will start if Herbert is ruled out against the Steelers: “I’m not gonna reveal what any of the contingencies are.” But added about Heinicke: “I haven’t seen anyone get up to speed as quickly as Taylor has.” 👀#BoltUp https://t.co/23Chn5fxC6 — Chargers Central (@BoltCentral) September 20, 2024

Josh Palmer is listed as a starting receiver, and the fact that he is dealing with two different injuries is a bad sign for his availability against the Steelers. Rookie second-round WR Ladd McConkey will likely play more if Palmer is unable to go. Through two games, Palmer has four receptions for 34 yards.

Dupree is the third outside linebacker, but the Chargers have been using all three on the defense similar to how the Steelers have been using Nick Herbig. He has played 58 snaps through two games.

Alohi Gilman was listed questionable in their tweet, but the website shows a full practice with no designation. He should be good to go. Ja’Sir Taylor is questionable and listed as a backup, but he has played well in 87 total snaps this season.

Junior Colson is a depth player, but he has still played 42 snaps on defense through two games. He has also played 14 special teams snaps.

It looks like Herbert will be a developing story right up until the Chargers’ inactives list is announced on Sunday as obviously the most significant of the bunch on this injury report.