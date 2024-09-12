Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Chuck Anderson: In a game where the DL + OLB + secondary looked pretty dominant, ILBs Queen and Roberts didn’t exactly fill up the highlight reels. Any feel for why that is / expectation we’ll soon see more of what we expect from those guys this week?

Alex: Sometimes you chalk it up to it being Week 1. Not everyone is going to have an A-game. The d-line controlled the line well and Atlanta simply didn’t have the ball a ton in this one. Sometimes it’s just being steady and doing your job. Good run defense often looks like that. Boring but effective. Queen missed some tackles but it’s the opener. We’ll take the long-view approach to his game. And Roberts only played in base so he simply didn’t absorb a lot of snaps.



Its early but the way things seem to be going Moore seems to have locked down LT and it seems only a matter of time before Fautanu assumes RT. If this plays out well this year what do you foresee for next year with the OL? Extension for Moore? BJones kicking in to OG?

Alex: Thank you! Next year? Hard to predict. Just kinda focused on the here and now because so much can change. The most logical think is that Moore leaves in free agency and gets a nice deal somewhere. Jones moves to left tackle and Fautanu steps in at RT. That’s probably their plan and thought process. Less likely Jones would move to guard when McCormick and Anderson will compete for Daniels’ job next summer.

SteelNation: The Broncos could easily start 0-7 before they play an easy team like the Panthers. Do you think the Steelers will be able to get Courtland Sutton in a trade if the Broncos start waiving the white flag around week 6 or 7?

Alex: Possible. Not going to rule it out. They still may want to keep Sutton so Bo Nix has someone to throw to but yeah, if they’re out of the picture by Halloween, teams will call. And I bet Denver will listen. So it’s a possibility.