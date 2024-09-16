A New Mile High Salute: Darnell Washington Reveals Meaning Behind TD Celebration

The 5-yard touchdown catch Sunday in the 13-6 win over the Denver Broncos for Pittsburgh Steelers’ tight end Darnell Washington was a special moment.

Not only was it his first career touchdown in the NFL, but it was also a chance to send a message to his brother, who serves in the military and is stationed in Washington, D.C.

Turns out, it was also a bit of a play on a celebration made famous in Denver from a past great, too.

After hauling in the touchdown, Washington saluted to the cameras, sending that message to his brother. It just so happened to be in Denver, too, where Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis made the “Mile High Salute” a popular celebration throughout his career for Broncos faithful.