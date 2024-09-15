Watch: Darnell Washington Catches First TD Of Career Against Broncos

Just as everyone expected, the first touchdown of the season for the Pittsburgh Steelers comes on a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Fields to tight end Darnell Washington.

Yes, you read that right.

After being primarily a blocking tight end as a rookie coming out of Georgia, Washington was expected to get more work as a receiving weapon this season for the Steelers, and that came to fruition Sunday in Denver. On a 3rd and goal from the Denver 5-yard line, the Steelers motioned Washington out wide, leading to a perfectly thrown back-shoulder pass from Fields to the tight end for the game’s opening score.

Take a look.

The touchdown from Fields to Washington capped a 12-play, 78-yard drive that saw Washington have a key block on the drive as well, pairing up with left tackle Dan Moore Jr. to wash a defensive lineman down inside, springing running back Jaylen Warren for a 11-yard run and sparking the Steelers’ offense.

Four plays later, Fields found Washington for the touchdown, giving the former third-round draft pick his first NFL touchdown, his second catch on the season, and the ninth reception of his career.

Things are off to a solid start offensively for the Steelers. Good to see Washington continue to get more opportunities in the passing game, and Fields appears really settled in now in Arthur Smith’s offense.