Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 20)

On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I review the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opening preseason game against the Houston Texans. We discuss Justin Fields’ performance, Troy Fauntanu’s early struggles, the snap issues, and more. We discuss the report that Fautanu is going to be the Week 1 starter at right tackle and why that was a bit surprising given the injury he is dealing with.

We then move into a discussion on the Atlanta Falcons—the Steelers’ Week 1 opponent—and how they have dramatically improved their defense with two recent signings. We talk about how important this game is for the Steelers and for Russell Wilson and what challenges the Falcons’ new additions might present. Matt Judon in particular could create some issues for the Steelers’ young tackles.

For the third topic, we talk about the various position battles that are still underway and we weigh in on center, offensive tackle, defensive line, and outside linebacker.

