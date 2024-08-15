Tomlin: Russell Wilson Will Start Preseason Game Against Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media ahead of the team’s second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, and he confirmed that quarterback Russell Wilson will make his preseason debut on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium against the Bills and will start.

Tomlin also said that all healthy players will play, although there may be some last-minute decisions on players who have suffered training camp injuries, although they are all day to day. He did mention that C/G Nate Herbig is one player who will be a game-time decision. That also means that we’ll likely see T.J. Watt, Isaac Seumalo, Patrick Queen and Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cameron Heyward for the first time this preseason after they were held out of the opener.

As for Wilson, he said “he’ll start” and that Wilson has had a good week of practice.

“Russ is scheduled to participate if he has no setbacks, it’s been a good week. He’s been a full participant, he’s had a couple really good days, with each passing day there’s less of an issue. So we look forward to him participating in this home venue,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel.

Tomlin said the starters will play four series, although that’s subject to change given how guys look on the field.

Wilson didn’t play in Pittsburgh’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans, so this will be the first time we’ll see the nine-time Pro Bowler in a game setting for the Steelers. His participation in training camp and practice has been ramped up over the last week plus. Now he’ll have the opportunity to face another opponent in a game for the first time in Pittsburgh. He dealt with a calf injury that kept him out or limited early in training camp, but his work has increased over the last few practices, and it sounds like he’ll be good to go against the Bills.

Given that the Steelers also brought in Justin Fields this offseason, it’s somewhat notable that Wilson will be the starter, although the Steelers and Tomlin have been steadfast that Wilson is their starter throughout the offseason and training camp. With just three preseason games, the second game is one where the Steelers will want to see their starters more ahead of the regular season, so it makes sense that the group will likely have four series on the field.

Of course, if the starters perform well, Tomlin could take them off the field early, and if they’re struggling, he may want to see more out of them. But the mindset going in as that the starters, with Wilson under center, will play four series.