Tomlin: Jaylen Warren Doubtful For Lions Game, Doesn’t Expect ‘Long-Term’ Absence

When the Pittsburgh Steelers hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as the team’s new offensive coordinator, the move turned some heads. But there were few people more excited than the running back tandem of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Smith is known for his run-first scheme. That only meant good things for the Steelers’ running backs.

Unfortunately for Warren, he suffered a hamstring injury during the Steelers’ second preseason game. Reports cast his readiness for Week 1 in doubt. Head coach Mike Tomlin provided an update on Warren’s status on Tuesday.

“He is out probably out for this week, but not anything that’s a long-term concern,” Tomlin said on Tuesday per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

The running back position is looking a bit thin for the Steelers ahead of the regular season. Harris is healthy, but Jaylen Warren isn’t the only injury issue at the position. Jonathan Ward suffered a hamstring injury at the end of training camp and missed the game against the Buffalo Bills. Ward recovering and being fit to play versus the Lions would be the ideal situation for the Steelers.

But if both Ward’s and Warren’s injuries linger, the Steelers will have a big problem on their hands ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Falcons. Will Aaron Shampklin or Daijun Edwards make the opening-day roster and see unexpected playing time? Or will Cordarrelle Patterson get some time in the backfield?

The Steelers’ final preseason game will be an opportunity for players like Shampklin and Edwards. They will have a chance to prove to the coaching staff that they can fill the holes at running back. Whether that’s depth behind Harris and Warren or filling in for Warren remains to be seen.

No matter what, the Steelers and their fans are hoping for good news and a quick recovery for Warren especially.