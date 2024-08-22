The Best (And Worst) Of The Steelers’ Madden 25 Ratings

Madden 25 dropped earlier this month and as always, we’re checking out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ best and worst ratings. Previously, we’ve shared the most notable ratings as Madden slow-rolled things out by position group, but we now know the entire roster’s figures.

According to EA’s website, T.J. Watt is the Steelers’ highest-ranked player at a 97 overall. That comes as no surprise given his dominance in the league, leading the NFL in sacks for a third season in 2023. It’s the same rating he held last year, tying for his highest-ever rating by the game. The only negative mark Watt has is a relatively low 86 injury rating thanks to the time he’s missed the last few seasons. Most severely, a torn pec in 2022 and an MCL sprain that caused him to miss the 2023 Wild Card game.

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick is next at a 93 overall, including 91 speed. It’s the same rating he had last year despite missing half of 2023 with knee and hamstring injuries that prevented him from recording a takeaway, the first time that’s happened in college or in the pros. DL Cam Heyward is in the 90’s for at least another year, though his rating fell a point compared to last year. Half of his 2023 season was wiped out by a torn groin and at 35, there are questions if he can reclaim his elite game.

Here’s the top five Steelers.

Pittsburgh’s Top Five Overall Ratings

1. EDGE T.J. Watt – 97

2. FS Minkah Fitzpatrick – 93

3. DT Cameron Heyward – 90

4. EDGE Alex Highsmith – 89

5. ILB Patrick Queen – 85

It’s no surprise to see the entirety of the top five populate the Steelers’ defense.

Other notable numbers include WR George Pickens at an 83, RB Najee Harris (83) slightly ahead of Jaylen Warren (82), and LG Isaac Seumalo the team’s top lineman at an 81. OT Troy Fautanu is the top rookie at a 77 overall. Here’s the rookie class ratings.

Steelers Rookie Overall Ratings

1. OT Troy Fautanu – 76

2. C Zach Frazier – 73

3. ILB Payton Wilson – 71

4. OG Mason McCormick – 70

5. DL Logan Lee – 69

6. S Ryan Watts – 67

Who brings up the bottom? Madden’s rosters never include all 91 players on the roster, instead choosing a selection of reserve and depth players to round out the roster with lower roster caps than what the NFL’s maximum. Last on the list is C Ryan McCollum with a 51 overall. McCollum hadn’t been thought of much until Nate Herbig suffered a season-ending torn rotator cuff. Now, he could be in the mix for a final roster spot, Dave Bryan placing him as his ninth offensive lineman until or unless Mason McCormick or Spencer Anderson prove their worth in the middle.

Above McCollum is LS Christian Kuntz. For a decade, Madden’s never included long snappers as its own position, categorizing them as tight ends or other positions. For Kuntz, he’s a 56-overall linebacker, which kinda fights considering he played linebacker in college and briefly in Pittsburgh before making the specialist switch.

Here’s the bottom five.

Steelers Bottom Five Overall Rankings

1. C Ryan McCollum – 51

2. LS Christian Kuntz – 56

3. S Jalen Elliott – 57

4. OT Devery Hamilton – 57

5. DL Marquiss Spencer – 59

We’ll see if Kuntz reacts to his poor rating on the next edition of his podcast.