Bryan: 2024 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction – Post Second Preseason Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now played two preseason games on their 2024 schedule and will play their third and final one Saturday afternoon on the road. With that being the case, it’s time for me to throw out my third 53-man Steelers’ roster prediction.

As usual, I have included some analysis underneath each position group, and I invite you to post your own differences in the comments below along with your 53-man roster prediction.

My next stab at the Steelers’ 53-man roster, the final one for 2024, will likely be posted right after the team’s third preseason game and obviously before roster cuts commence.

The link to my first two 53-man roster prediction is below.

Bryan: 2024 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Pre-Training Camp Edition

Bryan: 2024 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Post-Preseason Opener

Offense (24)

Quarterbacks (3) – Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen

Analysis: As you would probably expect, no changes at this position in this week’s prediction. Barring the Steelers uncharacteristically only going with two quarterbacks, these three should be the three with Allen obviously serving as the inactive No. 3 quarterback on gamedays. Allen, by the way, did not play in the second preseason game. Additionally, John Rhys Plumlee has yet to take a snap at quarterback during the preseason.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson

Analysis: Just like the quarterback position, there isn’t a change with this position group this time. Patterson saw limited work on offense in the second preseason game and it will be interesting to see if he gets any running back carries in the Saturday finale. Oh, I would like to see him return a kickoff as well. Warren is dealing with a hamstring injury right now so he’s likely going to sit until the regular season gets underway. Hopefully, he is fully healthy by then.

Wide Receivers (5) – George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Dez Fitzpatrick

Analysis: Well, I took a shot and put Brandon Aiyuk in my last prediction as I fell for believing that maybe he would traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Steelers last week. {INSERT FART SOUND} Who the hell knows how that is going to play out with him now at this point. This time, I have Fitzpatrick in my group of five as he had a strong game on offense last Saturday night in addition to playing a lot on special teams. It sure does seem like Fitzpatrick might be one of the two gunners on the punt team.

Tight Ends/Fullbacks (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Rodney Williams

Analysis: I keep flipping back and forth between Williams and MyCole Pruitt in these roster predictions. This week, I am back to Williams after having Pruitt in the last one. Williams seems healthy now and is the better special teams player of the two. I’m not really sure how this will end up. Maybe this final preseason game will shed a little more light. Pruitt obviously has a long history with OC Arthur Smith and that’s hard to ignore. He is a better blocker than Williams on offense as well.

Offensive Linemen (9) – James Daniels, Isaac Seumalo, Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, Dan Moore Jr., Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson, Ryan McCollum

Analysis: The Steelers have now lost OL Nate Herbig for the season since my last update. On the heels of that, who is going to be the backup center behind Frazier? McCollum has the most experience and he can play both guard spots as well. He, however, is a very average player at all three interior positions.

Maybe we will see McCormick or Anderson get some center snaps in the preseason finale on Saturday. That’s what I am hoping for. For now, I have McCollum replacing Herbig, who is now on the Reserve/Injured list. Keep in mind that Anderson can play right tackle and both guard spots, and that’s why I have him making it over Dylan Cook.

Defense (26)

Defensive Linemen (6) – Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams, DeMarvin Leal

Analysis: I swapped Isaiahh Loudermilk out for Leal this time as he has been the better player of the two this summer. Leal is easily the better pass rusher and in a pinch, he can play outside linebacker. Is Lowry a lock? Most would suggest he is. Even so, I am interested to see more of him in the preseason finale.

Ogunjobi sure seems the healthiest he’s been since joining the Steelers and Benton looks primed for a big second-year jump. This isn’t a bad group of six overall.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Tyler Matakevich, Mark Robinson

Analysis: With Cole Holcomb heading for Reserve/PUP in a coupe of weeks, it certainly seems like these five will be the five in a couple of weeks barring injuries occurring to any of them. Robinson had a nice game on defense and special teams last Saturday night and that was great to see. Matakevich is a core special teamer.

Outside Linebackers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Kyron Johnson

Analysis: This is the same group of five I had last time. It’s worth noting that OLB Jeremiah Moon only played five defensive snaps in the second preseason game while Johnson played 41 and seven more on special teams. Johnson has outplayed Moon so far in two preseason games and he’s probably the better special teams player of the two as well. Will we see Johnson and Moon swap snap totals in the preseason finale?

Cornerbacks (6) – Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, Beanie Bishop Jr., Thomas Graham Jr.

Analysis: If we’re being totally honest here, this group of cornerbacks could use an outside infusion. Bishop is just a rookie, while Trice and Rush are very inexperienced. I added Graham this week mainly because he is one of two last standing at the slot position after the team lost Grayland Arnold to injury. Graham isn’t a great special teams player, however.

It will be a bit of a surprise if these six wind up being the correct six. Once again, I think an outsider might be added after the final preseason game. Stay tuned.

Safeties (5) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Ryan Watts

Analysis: This is my same group of five as last time. I certainly would not consider Watts a lock. He can play on special teams and possibly be the other gunner. Killebrew is mainly just a special teamer as well and that’s why I am rolling with five in total again.

Specialists (3)

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: It won’t be too much longer until Matthew Wright is cut.

Punter (1) – Cameron Johnston

Analysis: Oh boy, the Steelers look like they have a real punter now.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: No change needed, obviously.

Non 53-Man Spots (4)

Reserve/Injured (2) – Nate Herbig, David Perales

Analysis: As of right now, Herbig and Perales are the two players on this list. Here’s to hoping the list doesn’t grow this next week.

Reserve/Physical Unable To Perform (1) – Cole Holcomb

Analysis: The Steelers recently renegotiated Holcomb’s contract as a guaranteed split salary clause was added. That transaction serves as a sign that Holcomb, who sustained a serious knee injury in 2023, won’t be ready for the start of the 2024 regular season. Holcomb remains on Active/PUP right, and he should transition to Reserve/PUP come Week 1.

Reserve/Suspended (1) – Cameron Sutton

Analysis: As previously noted, Sutton has been suspended by the NFL for the first eight games of the 2024 regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. During training camp, he was working a lot at safety so he could be a very versatile chess piece on defense during the second half of the regular season.

Practice Squad (17) – DE Logan Lee, S Jalen Elliott, RB Daijun Edwards, WR Scotty Miller, CB Kyler McMichael, ILB Jacoby Windmon, WR Quez Watkins, G Tyler Beach, T Dylan Cook, DT Willington Previlon, OLB Jeremiah Moon, RB Jonathan Ward, FB Jack Colletto, TE MyCole Pruitt, QB/WR John Rhys Plumlee, CB Kiondre Thomas, OLB Julius Welschof (INT exception)

Analysis: Just 17 dart throws at practice squad signings and all from the 91-man roster entering training camp. The Steelers have a history of adding several players released from other NFL teams so obviously all 17 of my selections won’t hit. It will be interesting, however, to see how many of these 17 players do wind up starting the 2024 regular season on the practice squad.

Summary: Let’s look at the my changes this time around. Nate Herbig, MyCole Pruitt, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Grayland Arnold, and obviously Brandon Aiyuk are the players who are not on listed in the 53-man prediction who were in the second one. Added this time around were Dez Fitzpatrick, Ryan McCollum, Rodney Williams, DeMarvin Leal, and Thomas Graham Jr.

Please remember that there is still likely to be another player or two on the Week 1 roster who were not with the team at the start of training camp. I still have all but one draft pick, DE Logan Lee, making the Week 1 53-man roster. I also still have an odd 24/26 player split on offense and defense on this third roster prediction.