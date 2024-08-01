Steelers’ Week 3 Opponent Chargers QB Justin Herbert Diagnosed With Foot Injury, Should Be Ready For Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ first home game of the 2024 season is against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3. Chargers starting QB, Justin Herbert, is not expected to have much preparation time for the regular season.

The Chargers announced Thursday that Herbert has suffered a plantar fascia injury in his right foot. He will be in a walking boot for around two weeks before working his way back to full strength. The team expects he will be ready for the start of the regular season.

Following yesterday’s practice, Justin Herbert was diagnosed with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot. Doctors have recommended approximately two weeks in a boot — followed by a graduated return to play protocol — with the expectation that he will be ready for the… — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 1, 2024

If Herbert is able to stick to that schedule, he will have two games plus practices under his belt before facing the Steelers. However, with a new coaching staff headlined by head coach Jim Harbaugh, the practice time during training camp and preseason is invaluable. Herbert’s new offensive coordinator Greg Roman is a familiar name to Steelers fans as he served in the position for the Baltimore Ravens from 2019-2022.

Herbert is entering his fifth NFL season. He has played 62 career games and has completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 17,223 yards and 114 touchdowns. He has shown promise as one of the better young quarterbacks in the league, but the results have not been there for the team. That’s largely why Herbert is on his third head coach and fourth offensive coordinator in five seasons.

Even if Herbert recovers and is physically ready for Week 1, just how ready Herbert and the Chargers’ offense will be for Week 3 will be something to keep an eye on. It’s a brand-new system for Herbert. He will have time for plenty of mental reps, but how will he be executing them by the time the Chargers head to Pittsburgh?