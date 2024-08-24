Steelers To Hold Four Defensive Starters Out Of Lions Game

Despite Mike Tomlin vowing to play all who are healthy, at least three key defensive names won’t suit up in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. Speaking with Steelers.com’s Missi Matthew before the game, DL Cam Heyward, OLB T.J. Watt, and OLB Alex Highsmith won’t play.

“T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, and Alex Highsmith are not gonna play,” Tomlin told Matthews. “They’re healthy. Just want to see some other guys on defense.”

Additionally, the DVE crew noted CB Joey Porter Jr. isn’t playing today. It’s unclear if that’s a minor injury or a coach’s decision. It makes four starting defenders sitting out the finale.

It’s important to note that Highsmith suffered a groin injury in training camp. He was working his way back to action and returned for an individual session on the final day of camp but didn’t suit up for the second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Now, the team will hold him out of the entire preseason.

Highsmith’s first in-stadium action will come in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Ditto for Heyward and Watt. They were healthy all summer, but given their resume and value to the team, there was little to gain by playing either. Heyward’s absence gives more reps in a hotly contested defensive line battle as Dean Lowry, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and DeMarvin Leal battle for final spots and roles. Outside linebacker features Kyron Johnson and Jeremiah Moon duking it out to be the fourth outside linebacker.

Per Matthews, RB Jaylen Warren won’t play after injuring his hamstring against the Bills. The team has sounded optimistic about Warren being available for the Falcons game. Matthews also noted RB Jonathan Ward will play in today’s finale. Ward suffered a hamstring injury during the final day of camp and missed the Bills’ game. Returning for today is key, as he was enjoying an impressive training camp and had the inside track for a practice squad spot.

Rookie OT Troy Fautanu and WR Roman Wilson will sit out today’s game, too. Fautanu suffered an MCL sprain against the Texans, while Wilson suffered an ankle sprain during the first padded practice.

Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, rookie DL Logan Lee will also miss the Lions’ game. Presumably, this is due to injury, though it’s unknown what he’s dealing with. It’s a missed opportunity for Lee, who had been awkwardly serving as the Steelers’ third-string nose tackle through the first two preseason games.

CB Joey Porter Jr. among the Steelers not playing today. He’s not in uniform along with Troy Fautanu, Logan Lee, Jaylen Warren and Roman Wilson. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 24, 2024

With C Nate Herbig out for the year, the Steelers are searching for backup options behind starter Zach Frazier. Per DVE, rookie Mason McCormick is snapping in warmups alongside Frazier and veteran Ryan McCollum.

The Steelers and Lions kickoff at 1 PM/EST.