Steelers Scouts Attending Penn State-West Virginia Game

With the start of the college football season, Pittsburgh Steelers’ scouts are back on the trail. According to The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder, the team has at least one scout in attendance for today’s game between Penn State and West Virginia. As expected, the Steelers are one of several teams attending.

Scouts from the Buccaneers x2, Falcons, Cardinals, Chargers, Packers, Rams x2 and Steelers slated to be at Penn State, West Virginia — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) August 31, 2024

For Penn State, they’re led by QB Drew Allar. With a big season, he could become one of college football’s top quarterback prospects. NFL Draft Buzz currently ranks him as the sixth-best quarterback, a former four-star recruit who chose the Nittany Lions over a slew of other marquee Power 5 offers. While he threw an impressive 25 touchdowns to only two interceptions last season, he also failed to complete 60 percent of his passes and showed inconsistency in his game. There were times when Penn State’s offense struggled to move the ball, held to 15 and 12 points in losses to Michigan and Ohio State, respectively.

Linebacker Abdul Carter is one of the team’s top prospects coming off a 2023 campaign in which he compiled 48 tackles (5.5 for a loss) and 4.5 sacks. He also made plays in coverage, breaking up five throws and picking off another. DraftTek currently rates him as a Top-50 prospect. They rate EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton even higher, No. 27 on their board, picking up six tackles for loss and three sacks a year ago. Penn State is known for producing its fair share of linebackers, though Pittsburgh isn’t likely to be looking highly at the position in 2025.

RB Nicholas Singleton might be a name to watch. At a listed 6-0, 227 pounds, he has the size Pittsburgh covets with pedigree. In 2022, he rushed for over 1,000 yards and nearly 7 yards per carry before fading last year, held to 752 yards and a 4.4 per carry average to go along with eight touchdowns. But he showed his chops in the passing game, catching 26 balls for two more scores. Singleton also showed loyalty, turning down mega NIL deals from other schools to remain at Penn State. Ohio State transfer WR Julian Fleming is also looking to make an immediate impact after being lost in a deep group of Buckeyes’ receivers, though he still scored six times in 2022.

For West Virginia, S Aubrey Burks is considered one of their top prospects. Compact, at a listed 5-11, 209 pounds, he did a little bit of everything for the Mountaineers last season. He recorded 47 tackles (3.5 for a loss), four pass breakups, two interceptions, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. While Pittsburgh signed DeShon Elliott in free agency, it was only for a meager two-year deal and wouldn’t prevent the Steelers from looking for a longer-term plan.

Sean Martin might be an answer if Pittsburgh is searching for defensive end help. With a prototypical size at 6-5, 295 pounds, he’s had a solid career. In 2022, Martin racked up eight tackles for a loss and four sacks. In 2023, he finished with five TFLs and one sack, likely seeing more attention from opposing offensive lines. WR Jaden Bray transferred from Oklahoma State coming off a 30/382/2 season and could have a big year. Wide receiver figures to be high on the Steelers’ list next year, even after drafting Roman Wilson.

The game versus the No. 8 Nittany Lions and Mountaineers will kickoff at Noon/EST.

UPDATE (11:16 PM): Steelers’ scouts are also at today’s Clemson/Georgia game with about two-thirds of the NFL, per ESPN’s Jordan Reid.