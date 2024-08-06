Steelers Release Initial Depth Chart Ahead Of Preseason Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial depth chart ahead of their Friday preseason opener against the Houston Texans. And while Mike Tomlin will caution not to read much into it, providing one only because the NFL mandates it, there are interesting takeaways.

We’ll go through it position group by position group.

Quarterback

No surprises here on the Steelers depth chart. Russell Wilson the starter with Justin Fields the backup. Kyle Allen is the No. 3 and rookie John Rhys Plumlee No. 4. Wilson is working his way back from a calf injury, seeing his most reps of any practice during Tuesday’s session.

Running Back

No surprises here either. Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and Cordarrelle Patterson the top three. Patterson remains on NFI due to a hamstring injury suffered prior to training camp but has ramped up his side work the past two practices. He could return within a week. The group behind is clumped together but Jonathan Ward does appear to have the early edge in the depth chart and from the eye test at camp.

Wide Receiver

Van Jefferson, George Pickens, and Calvin Austin the Steelers’ starters, just as it’s been throughout the first 11 camp practices. Of course, we’ll see if the team lands Brandon Aiyuk, a would-be splash move that would shake things up.

Tight End

Status quo here, too. Pat Freiermuth is the starter. MyCole Pruitt and Rodney Williams are listed as co-fourth string, a camp battle that continues. Williams has battled a shoulder injury throughout camp.

Offensive Line

Along the offensive line, first round rookie Troy Fautanu is listed as the backup left tackle to Dan Moore Jr. A left tackle in college, Fautanu has exclusively been used at right tackle throughout training camp, including seeing first-team reps throughout Tuesday’s practice. Dylan Cook, listed as the backup right tackle, has primarily worked as the second-string left tackle.

Broderick Jones remains at right tackle, his primary spot this summer but not necessarily his spot come the fall. Nate Herbig also has the initial nod over Zach Frazier. Herbig has been the team’s first-team center throughout camp.

Defensive Line

Worth noting DeMarvin Leal is listed over Isaiahh Loudermilk at defensive tackle though Loudermilk has worked as the starting base RDE on days Heyward has off. Dean Lowry, yet to practice and remaining on Active/PUP, is second-team DE behind Larry Ogunjobi. Lowry looks close to being activated from the injured list.

Linebacker

Jeremiah Moon and Nick Herbig the second-team outside linebackers over the newly-signed Markus Golden. And Payton Wilson is listed ahead of third-year linebacker Mark Robinson. Cole Holcomb, coming off a serious 2023 knee injury, is listed as a third-stringer. With his re-worked contract, it’s highly unlikely he is healthy to start the year and should begin on Reserve/PUP.

Secondary

Beanie Bishop Jr. the first-team slot corner, the position he’s held throughout camp. Grayland Arnold is second-string while Cam Sutton, set to serve an eight-game suspension, is third-string. Darius Rush and Cory Trice Jr. are the backup outside corners behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson.

The Steelers will host the Texans this Friday night at 7 PM/EST. The game will be shown locally and on NFL Network.