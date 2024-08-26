Steelers Make First Wave Of Roster Cuts, Release Eight Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning to trim their roster from 91 to the NFL-mandated 53 ahead of Tuesday’s 4 PM/ET deadline. Monday morning, the team announced eight cuts.

RB: Daijun Edwards

WR: T.J. Luther, Jacob Copeland

OL: Tyler Beach, Devery Hamilton

DL: Marquiss Spencer

LB: Kyahva Tezino

DB: Kiondre Thomas

Edwards was an interesting UDFA out of Georgia, a good contact balance runner with special teams value. But playing time was hard to find during training camp, Edwards getting half the carries of the next-closest back on the depth chart. Despite a couple of solid runs in limited preseason action, he had little chance to make the 53-man roster. He’ll count for $6,000 in dead money against the Steelers’ salary cap in 2024 and $12,000 in 2025.

Luther was signed on the final day of training camp and didn’t catch a pass in two preseason games, unable to haul in a would-be touchdown from Justin Fields against the Buffalo Bills. Copeland did well to stick on the roster throughout the summer but was one of the least involved players on the team. He received one target in Saturday’s finale against the Detroit Lions but was unable to make the grab.

Beach worked third-team left guard throughout training camp but his impact was muted. Hamilton primarily logged time as third-team left tackle along with a handful of snaps at right tackle. He struggled in extended reps against the Lions, allowing two sacks, one of which turned into a forced fumble/turnover.

Spencer was added during camp to provide nose tackle depth, logging 28 snaps over the past two games. Ditto with Tezino at inside linebacker, the team choosing to hold ILB Payton Wilson out of the preseason finale despite the rookie clearing concussion protocol. Thomas struggled against the Lions, giving up multiple second-half receptions. Per our charting, he allowed three completions on four targets for 48 yards.

None of these eight cuts are considered surprising. The Steelers will practice Monday and Tuesday before needing to cut their roster down to the max of 53. Though these players are all eligible for the team’s practice squad, being waived this early is a discouraging sign for their chances.

Pittsburgh’s roster now sits at 83 players.