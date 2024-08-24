Steelers Hold LB Payton Wilson Out Of Preseason Finale

Despite Pittsburgh Steelers LB Payton Wilson being cleared from concussion protocol, he did not play in the team’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. Wilson did not log a snap in the first half of the game and the KDKA broadcast mentioned just before halftime that Wilson was not playing.

Wilson suffered a concussion in last Saturday’s preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills. Woozy, he stayed down on the field for a few moments before being assisted to the sideline.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Wilson said he was 100 percent and cleared by doctors. But he may not have gotten enough practice reps for the team to feel comfortable playing him against Detroit. Pittsburgh did more intense game planning this week, treating the third game as a tune-up from a preparation standpoint, and Wilson may not have been involved enough for the team to play him.

Wilson, a third-round pick this April, enjoyed a good training camp and debut against the Houston Texans earlier this month.

Despite Pittsburgh sitting several defensive starters, ILBs Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts started the game, Mike Tomlin saying pre-game he wanted Queen to get another game to quarterback the defense as the unit’s signal caller. Queen exited early and gave way to Mark Robinson. Undrafted rookie free agent Jacoby Windmon eventually filtered in with the second team opposite Robinson. To begin the second half, Robinson and Luquay Washington were the inside linebacker pairing.

Almost certainly to be ready for Week 1, Wilson is expected to have a sub-package role to begin the season. Before getting hurt against Buffalo, the Steelers used him in their nickel packages. Roberts was used in base while Queen played in all situations.

The Lions lead the Steelers 21-17 midway through the fourth quarter.