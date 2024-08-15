Steelers Center Nate Herbig Not Practicing Thursday

Pittsburgh Steelers center Nate Herbig is not practicing for Thursday’s joint session against the Buffalo Bills, paving the way for rookie Zach Frazier to soak up first-team reps throughout the day.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko tweeted the news as the Steelers-Bills practice is about to get going.

Nate Herbig not in uniform today for the Steelers. Big day for Zach Frazier at center. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 15, 2024

As we noted yesterday, Nate Herbig left late in practice. He was initially pulled aside as his fellow offensive linemen went through a run-blocking drill. Trainers appeared to be examining Herbig’s left arm or shoulder, at one point asking Herbig to stick his arm straight out. After a several-minute conversation that included head trainer Gabe Amponsah, Herbig walked up the stairs with a trainer and into the team facility.

Nate Herbig now exiting practice with an injury. Walking up the hill now. #Steelers https://t.co/FijywhCgXj — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 14, 2024

Frazier finished out the final team period of practice as the team’s starter. Already beginning to see first-team reps following the Steelers’ preseason opener, Frazier should be in the driver’s seat for those snaps during practice. It’s a closed session, meaning we aren’t there to report on the day, but it’s a golden opportunity for Frazier to grab hold of the job. The joint session makes the evaluation even more valuable and weighty should Frazier have a good day against the Bills’ defensive front.

Based on what happened during the Steelers camp practices, Ryan McCollum could see second-team center reps during today’s session. He served as the team’s third-team center throughout camp. Rookie Mason McCormick also took a handful of reps at center to finish out Wednesday’s practice, a first for him during the team period, though he regularly snapped during the early portions of practice to help quarterbacks warm up.

Herbig was one of three Steelers injured during Wednesday’s practice. CB Grayland Arnold suffered a calf injury that forced him to injured reserve, while RB Jonathan Ward suffered a hamstring injury. It’s not currently known if Ward is practicing on Thursday. Other players who didn’t practice Wednesday due to pre-existing injuries include DL DeMarvin Leal and CB Donte Jackson, both dealing with minor but unknown ailments.

UPDATE 1:26 PM: Per freelance reporter Amanda Godsey, OLB T.J. Watt is receiving the day off. Watt also sat out of Wednesday’s practice and while two straight days off might suggest a minor injury, it’s also plausible the team is being careful with him in this joint setting.

Roman Wilson, Nate Herbig, and Troy Fautanu all still not practicing. TJ Watt in street clothes. Guessing this is a veteran day off. — Amanda Godsey (@AmandaFGodsey) August 15, 2024

UPDATE 2:02 PM: Per Steelers.com’s Dale Lolley, Frazier is getting first-team work today.