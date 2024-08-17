Ray Fittipaldo Praises George Pickens’ Excellent Camp: ‘That Thing With Azzanni Is Well Behind Him’

Remember that time Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni got on George Pickens at the start of training camp and everybody made a big deal about it? That sure seems like a while ago at this point, doesn’t it? In reality, that was only on July 25, really not long ago at all. It only feels so long ago because it’s all water under the bridge now.

Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was among the most vocal in turning it into a potential issue. Yet, after watching him work throughout the entirety of training camp, he doesn’t see it the same way.

“As far as George [Pickens] goes, he’s been making plays all of camp. That thing with [Zach] Azzanni is well behind him, I think”, he said on 93.7 The Fan on Thursday. “There haven’t been any other dustups that have happened. I think that’s good for George and obviously good for the Steelers. Especially if he wants a second contract, he’s got to be well-behaved and act like a No. 1 receiver. I think for the vast majority of camp, he has”.

Entering his third season, George Pickens is clearly established as the Steelers’ top wide receiver, barring a Brandon Aiyuk trade. Even then, Fittipaldo’s colleague reports, the Steelers would still view Pickens as their number one.

Regardless of the outcome (which, as of this writing, is still pending), Pickens will have a tremendous role in the Steelers’ offense this season. This is a big deal because they will have to pay him next offseason, potentially $30 million APY or more. The Steelers know he has that kind of talent and that there is more in him than they have gotten.

“George [Pickens] has been really good. I really didn’t think about this until Arthur Smith said it the other day, but Arthur raved about the speed in the receivers’ room”, Fittipaldo said, referring to the Steelers’ Thursday joint practice with the Buffalo Bills. “I was watching Pickens out there today … George was getting open, and George was running past people”.

Last season, Pickens caught 63 passes for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns, leading the NFL with 18.1 yards per catch. While his game-to-game production was highly variable, the Steelers believe they can get more consistency from him.

That includes putting him in a new offense with Arthur Smith, under a new position coach in Zach Azzanni. The two have said nothing but good things about each other since the “incident”, which one hopes will last.

A week or so back, Azzanni said of Pickens that he can be “the best there ever was”. All he needs to do is commit himself to the game and to his craft and get the most out of himself. Of course, he also needs to have the right structure around him to enable him to succeed. The wide receiver position is very dependent upon other parts doing their job—a regular source of frustration for Pickens. And all other wide receivers, for that matter.