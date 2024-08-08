Ravens’ Arthur Maulet Headed For Knee Clean-Up, Could Miss Start Of 2024 Season

Former Pittsburgh Steelers CB Arthur Maulet has made a new home for himself with the Baltimore Ravens. He apparently thinks that the food is better there or something—certainly not the murder rate. Going into his second season with the team, though, he’ll have to wait to make his debut.

As head coach John Harbaugh confirmed, Maulet is going to miss some time with a knee injury. He is set for a clean-up procedure that will “keep him out for a little while”. He did say it was not a long-term injury and they will revisit his status at the start of the season.

Cameron Wolfe reported that Maulet could miss the first month of the season and that “they will miss him”. Knee scopes have a variety of recovery timelines, from what I understand, whether it’s weeks or months. Maulet’s seems to be on the longer side if there is any credence to Wolfe’s report.

A former college free agent, Arthur Maulet has scratched and clawed his way through the NFL. He did spend two years in Pittsburgh, but the Ravens are now his fifth team. Since 2017, he has 23 starts in 82 games with 220 tackles, five sacks, and four interceptions.

Maulet asked the Steelers to release him last offseason, evidently unhappy with his projected future role. He did not sign with the Ravens until much later in the offseason, but they have since signed him to a multi-year contract.

Like Patrick Queen, Maulet appears to be one who goes all in for his new team. Both of them look forward to playing against their former teams, the two spending time together last year in Baltimore. Fortunately for Arthur Maulet, the Ravens don’t play the Steelers until late in the season. He should be back and healthy long before then.

Maulet did have some solid games against the Steelers last year, even though the Ravens lost both. In the first game, he recorded a sack and had two passes defensed. He totaled six tackles in the finale, his second-highest single-game total of the season.

Last season marked Maulet’s second-highest snap total of his career at 408, behind his 481 a year earlier in Pittsburgh. But he also missed three games due to injury last season, so he could have played even more. Even still, he played a higher percentage of snaps in the games in which he did play for the Steelers in 2022.

But the Steelers are still turning over the slot cornerback position, while Arthur Maulet is settled in with the Ravens. Pittsburgh is hoping to have uncovered a diamond in the rough with Beanie Bishop Jr. But if not, they will have Cameron Sutton to fall back on in the second half of the season.