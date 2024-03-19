Report: Ravens Re-Signing Veteran CB Arthur Maulet To Two-Year Deal

The Arthur Maulet era with the Baltimore Ravens will continue for at least the 2024 season.

After signing with the Ravens in late July 2023 after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the veteran cornerback is re-signing with Baltimore on a two-year deal, according to a report from NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Free agent slot CB Arthur Maulet is re-signing 2-year deal with Baltimore Ravens, per source. Maulet was a great late training camp signing for Ravens GM Eric DeCosta last summer. After a career year balling out at age 30, the physical Maulet is back in Baltimore on new deal. pic.twitter.com/4qlaLVLRfE — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 19, 2024

Last offseason, Maulet was seemingly unhappy with the Steelers and asked for his release, which the team granted. After fielding some interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears last summer, Maulet ultimately chose the Ravens, sticking in the AFC North.

During the 2023 season, Maulet played 407 snaps for Baltimore, with 343 snaps in the slot, 39 in the box, 18 at outside corner, and seven along the defensive line in coordinator Mike MacDonald’s system.

Prior to being released by the Steelers last offseason, Maulet had spent two years with Pittsburgh. In that span, he carved out a role as the physical slot corner, trying to replicate Mike Hilton. He appeared in 33 games, starting eight, and finished his time in Pittsburgh with 106 tackles.

After landing with the Ravens, Maulet stated he had the games against the Steelers circled on his calendar. That checked out as two of his four highest-graded games from the season in 2023 from Pro Football Focus were against the Steelers in Week Five and Week 18.

In Week Five in Pittsburgh, Maulet had four tackles, broke up a pass, and graded out at 76.2 overall in 23 total snaps defensively. In the regular season finale, Maulet graded out at 73.0 in 30 total snaps, allowing just three receptions for 16 yards in the 17-10 loss to the Steelers to close the regular season.

Though Maulet played relatively well in the two matchups against the Steelers in 2023, the Steelers came out on top where it mattered most: the scoreboard.

Now, after reportedly re-signing on a two-year deal, Maulet will stay in the AFC North with the reigning division champs and will get a shot at the Steelers at least two more times this season.