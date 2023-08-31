Arthur Maulet Has Steelers Games ‘Circled On My Calendar’, Explains Why He Asked For Release

The news of the Pittsburgh Steelers releasing CB Arthur Maulet shortly after the 2023 NFL Draft came as something of a surprise, even after they had selected two cornerbacks during the weekend. They also signed veteran free agent Chandon Sullivan in the process, which we later realized was in response to Maulet asking for his release.

Having officially now made the Baltimore Ravens’ 53-man roster, he talked to reporters yesterday and explained his reasoning for why he decided to ask the Steelers for his release. He also said that he has the Ravens’ games against his former team “circled on my calendar”.

“I’m a vet, year seven”, via the transcript of his meeting with reporters from the team’s website. “I just wanted a little security, just to feel comfortable. I think I earned that, and Baltimore gave me that”. He added, “Obviously they believe in me, and that just shows…That just makes me feel good about the work I put in in the offseason”.

While these comments might seem to reflect negatively on the Steelers, Maulet did not say anything that disparages the team nor casts his time there in a negative light. It sounds more like he simply did not feel confident there would be a spot for him on the 53-man roster come September, though with the way things worked out, he likely would have simply remained in Sullivan’s spot and they may not have signed the veteran accordingly.

Pittsburgh also lost, in addition to their nickel back in Maulet, starting outside cornerback Cameron Sutton and strong safety Terrell Edmunds. They attempted to re-sign both during free agency but were unsuccessful.

The Steelers brought in 13th-year veteran Patrick Peterson to replace Sutton, and then drafted Joey Porter Jr. 32nd overall while retaining Levi Wallace from last season as a starter. Edmunds’ spot will be shared by Damontae Kazee, who joined the team last season as a veteran, and Keanu Neal, another veteran who was added this offseason.

Maulet originally signed with the Steelers on a one-year deal in 2021 as a journeyman former college free agent. He logged 379 defensive snaps that season, and then re-signed on a two-year contract a year later, playing nearly 500 snaps in 2022 with 59 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, an interception, and three passes defensed.

With yesterday’s addition of veteran Desmond King, it’s less clear what their plans are moving forward. Will Peterson still be the primary slot defender, with Porter checking in for nickel packages? Where will Sullivan and King—and Elijah Riley and Kazee and Neal—fit into the picture?

As for Maulet looking forward to playing his former team, all the more power to him. You know head coach Mike Tomlin is going to get a nice, big hug. He said of his former coach back in April that “he was a man of his word” who “gave me the opportunity to show what I can do”. I’m sure there are no hard feelings involved.