‘We Know The City Is Not Better’: Former Steeler Arthur Maulet Responds To Patrick Queen

UPDATE: Queen has responded to Maulet’s dig at Pittsburgh, tweeting “We in camp and y’all still bringing up my food takes,” with a GIF that says “Rent Free.”

We in camp and yall still bringing up my food takes😂 pic.twitter.com/qVFgdQ4O1f — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) July 31, 2024

Earlier this offseason, former Baltimore Ravens LB Patrick Queen, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, made some headlines when he said that Pittsburgh was a “better atmosphere” for him than Baltimore. Particularly, he said the food in Pittsburgh was better, and now former Steelers CB Arthur Maulet, who’s been with the Ravens since last season, chimed in. Speaking to the Baltimore media today, Maulet responded to Queen’s claims about Pittsburgh.

“P.Q., we know the food is not better, bro. We know the city is not better, bro. Come on,” Maulet said today via the Ravens’ YouTube channel.

Queen did say that he was more of a “true food guy” than a seafood guy, which Baltimore is known for, specifically crabs.

“At the end of the day, money makes you happy, but you also have to win to be happy,” Queen told The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly in June. “I’d rather win and be happy than be miserable with a lot of money. It’s a better atmosphere here for me. Everybody is cool, the people are cool, the players are cool, and the food spots are better. I am a big food guy. I love food. I am more of a true food guy rather than a seafood guy. I like meat and stuff like that. It’s just a better atmosphere for me here.”

It continues an offseason of friendly banter between Queen and his former Ravens teammates, with Roquan Smith and Marlon Humphrey among those who have talked about Queen going to Pittsburgh.

In response to Humphrey claiming the “grass isn’t always greener,” Queen responded with a video of him watering his grass. Things might not be as friendly between the lines when Pittsburgh and Baltimore meet twice this season with playoff positioning potentially on the line in one of the best rivalries in football.

Unlike Smith and Humphrey though, Maulet has the experience of actually playing in Pittsburgh. While he’s just saying what the Baltimore fan base wants to hear, it sounds as if he wasn’t much of a fan of the city and the cuisine in Pittsburgh. Maybe he’s more of a seafood guy.

It’s not the first time Maulet’s spoken out against Queen signing with Pittsburgh. Back in March after Queen first signed Maulet said he “doesn’t like” his teammates who left, Queen included, anymore.

Maulet’s tenure in Pittsburgh ended with him asking for his release because he felt he didn’t have “security” from the team, something he said he got from Baltimore. He was impressive in his first season with the Ravens, tying a career-high with five passes defensed while adding an interception, two sacks and two fumble recoveries (including one against Pittsburgh). He’ll look to replicate that success in Year 2, in a city that he claims to like a lot more than Pittsburgh.