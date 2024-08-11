Now Out Of Pittsburgh, Josh Dobbs And Mason Rudolph Face Off In Preseason

For a time, Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs were the new kids on the block behind old timer Ben Roethlisberger. Drafted in consecutive classes, Dobbs was viewed as the athletic backup. Rudolph was viewed as the potential heir. My how times change.

Fast forward to 2024 and both are competing for backup jobs in different cities in different parts of the country. Rudolph departed this offseason, signing with the Tennessee Titans. Dobbs is on his 341st professional football team (that number might need fact-checked), the San Francisco 49ers his latest stop.

Saturday night, they met on the same field hundreds of miles away from Pittsburgh. By game’s end, it was Rudolph’s Titans coming out on top in their preseason opener and afterwards, Dobbs and Rudolph linked up to wish each other well.

Because I know yinz crave them, your previous Steelers QB update for the day. It's a two-fer! 🤣😂 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/70uUsLHezD — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 11, 2024

Rudolph and Dobbs saw the majority of snaps for their respective teams. An annual preseason star, Dobbs, who signed with the 49ers in March, went 14-of-20 for 146 yards, an interception, and a 6-yard rushing touchdown, eluding a sack and gaining the corner before flipping into the end zone. A peak Dobbs moment that showcased his athleticism and toughness.

Shifty Josh Dobbs doing it all for the TD! 😮‍💨 📱: Stream #SFvsTEN on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/oSXa3yRkSr — NFL (@NFL) August 11, 2024

On the other end, Rudolph finished 10-of-17 for 126 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He led a 17-play drive down to the 1-yard line before the Titans were denied on the goal line.

The rook trucked 'em at Nissan Stadium 🛻 📲 NFL+ // https://t.co/KTh0i4nCVJ pic.twitter.com/MW5hO0biGq — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 11, 2024

Both quarterbacks are fighting to be top backups. Rudolph seemingly has the edge on Malik Willis, impressing in camp with his accuracy. Dobbs is listed as a co-No. 2 quarterback with Brandon Allen, who finished the night with a similar performance as Dobbs.

“I thought Josh came in and gave us a chance to win and made some real good throws at the end,” 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan said post-game in a rare moment where he wasn’t asked to discuss Brandon Aiyuk.

Down 17-13 with 92 seconds left, Dobbs moved the 49ers to the Titans’ 36 before being picked by DB Chance Campbell on a Hail Mary as time expired.

While neither became what the Steelers envisioned they’d be, Dobbs and Rudolph have shown NFL staying power. Dobbs has flashed with nearly every team he’s been with even if his successes are often short-lived. Rudolph proved to be a great teammate as he sat on the bench for most of his Pittsburgh tenure before stepping in and leading the Steelers to the playoffs last year. Neither will start to begin 2024 but could be one play away from stepping back into the lineup.