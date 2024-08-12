Mike Tomlin Downplays ‘Interesting Athlete’ John Rhys Plumlee’s WR Work: ‘Got In Where He Fit In’

After doing everything Friday night against the Houston Texans but play his actual position of quarterback, rookie undrafted free agent John Rhys Plumlee is starting to really lean into his versatility.

Following a day off Saturday, Plumlee and the Pittsburgh Steelers returned to practice Sunday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, and in that return to the practice field Plumlee dabbled in a new position, working in the wide receiver lines and getting some snaps at the position in 11-on-11 team sessions.

Plumlee made some plays in the team session as a receiver, leading to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin being asked about Plumlee’s usage at receiver Sunday following practice.

“He just…got in where he fit in today. He’s a versatile, athletic guy,” Tomlin said, according to video via Steelers.com. “I think you guys saw him, some of his special teams returning kicks. He had a tackle on punt. He is just a really versatile and interesting athlete.

“The lines got a little short today at receiver and so he got some work in.”

Taking advantage of the opportunity to show he can do a number of things is huge for Plumlee. Though the Steelers signed him as an undrafted free agent at the quarterback position, which led to Plumlee ultimately choosing the Steelers due to the QB opportunity, his versatility is really coming into play.

QB John Rhys Plumlee working as a WR this team period. Ran a quick out last rep. Spent over a year in college at Ole Miss as a WR. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 11, 2024

Jeremiah Moon spin cycle rep against Dylan Cook. Toasted him. And Plumlee makes his first catch over the middle from Fields for about 5-6 yards. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 11, 2024

He showed that Friday night against the Texans by returning a pair of kickoffs and making a tackle in punt coverage in the fourth quarter. Now, he’s working at receiver, a position he played at Ole Miss after he struggled at QB in the SEC.

Plumlee spent one season as a receiver at Ole Miss, hauling in 19 passes for 201 yards. Though it wasn’t a huge showing at receiver, he showed he can at least handle that type of role, leaning on his overall athleticism.

While it might not mean anything in the end for Plumlee getting work at the receiver position Sunday, it is certainly a way for him to put a feather in his cap. The more he can do, the more intriguing he is for a 53-man roster spot, being able to wear multiple hats, do multiple things and really bring that athletic, versatile chess piece to the roster.

He’s off to a good start now, and the work at receiver is another step forward for Plumlee, who is clearly intriguing the Steelers’ coaching staff so far this summer.