Keeanu Benton Thinks New-Look ILBs Will ‘Get Some Of Those Double Teams Off Of Me’

The Pittsburgh Steelers hope Keeanu Benton is one of the rising stars of their defense. A second-year defensive lineman, he flashed a lot of promise last season, so they’ll want to encourage his continued growth. They will welcome anything they can do to put him in a position to make plays.

And Benton believes the Steelers’ reworked inside linebacker room is just the ticket for that. “I think those two guys are gonna be able to get some of those double teams off of me”, he said on Wednesday, referring to Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts. Rookie third-round pick Payton Wilson is also in the mix, though perhaps more rotationally in the early goings.

The Steelers committed to improving the second-level defense behind Benton this offseason. They signed Patrick Queen to a three-year, $41 million contract in free agency, then drafted third-round pick Payton Wilson. Elandon Roberts returns as a 2023 free-agent signing, playing a big role in the second half of last season.

Keeanu Benton, a 2023 second-round draft pick, is still building himself into a complete player. He played 484 snaps as a rookie over 17 games, officially making nine starts. By year’s end, he posted 36 tackles with one for loss, one sack, eight hits, two forced fumbles, and two batted passes.

But the Steelers believe Benton can put up much better stats if he can take the next step. He knows how to win off the line of scrimmage, but they are working on him finishing plays. If guys like Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts can give him more one-on-one matchups, that can make a big difference.

Queen and Roberts are already building a connection with one another. Last year, the Steelers had Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander playing largely ahead of Roberts. Queen was still in Baltimore. Holcomb and Alexander both suffered season-ending injuries, however.

But Keeanu Benton is watching the new inside linebacker room coming together in training camp, particularly with Queen leading. He called the new leader of the group “the package”, saying that he brings energy on top of his abilities.

With Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton, Patrick Queen, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Joey Porter Jr., the Steelers are building a defense full of playmakers at every level. You have an end, a tackle, two edge rushers, off-ball, safety, and cornerback.

Of particular importance is that inner triangle of Keeanu Benton, Patrick Queen, and Elandon Roberts. At least outside of the nickel package, that is the heart of the defense, where they must be stout. But Benton also wants to be in on the playmaking, which should come this year. He showed too much ability to win at the line of scrimmage to not start finishing more of his plays.

The Steelers are excited about Keeanu Benton this year, and not just because he has linebackers to free him.