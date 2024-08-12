Joey Porter Jr. Impressed With Steelers WR Room: ‘They’ve All Been Making Good Plays’

Brandon Aiyuk still isn’t a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it’s still unclear what kind of resolution his situation will have. Therefore, at the moment, the Steelers’ wide receiver room is what it is. Pittsburgh could still make some additions when teams cut their rosters down, but nothing is guaranteed to happen. However, if anyone knows what the current skill level of the receiver room is, it’s Joey Porter Jr., the team’s No. 1 corner. He seems to think the Steelers are just fine at receiver.

In a video on Twitter from Aaron Becker of Yardbarker, Porter was asked about the wide receivers the team has.

“I feel like the whole wide receiver room really been impressive all camp,” Porter said. “They’ve all been making good plays, good catches, and the quarterbacks are putting it in a great spot for them to make those catches.”

After today’s practice, Porter’s words ring extra true. Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were launching bombs all practice, completing deep passes to multiple different receivers. George Pickens’ abilities speak for themselves, but other receivers were making plays today as well. In such a fierce competition for the No. 2 receiver spot, that’s a good sign.

In the team’s first preseason game, a few wide receivers stood out among the group. Van Jefferson had a good day, even having a catch called incomplete that might have been overturned with a challenge. Calvin Austin III once again showcased his talents, hopefully taking a jump this year after not producing much in his first two seasons. Even Dez Fitzpatrick, who is a little lower on the depth chart, had a good day.

There are still other players who could pull ahead in that battle too. Rookie Roman Wilson has been hurt, and he will make the final roster, but some playing time in the preseason would certainly help his cause. Scotty Miller and Quez Watkins offer similar skill sets, both being deep-threat receivers. Miller had a much better game than Watkins last Friday, but Watkins did bounce back Sunday in practice, so nothing is settled.

Porter has faced these receivers and watched them closely in practice enough times to know where they are ability-wise. If he believes that room is good enough, then maybe it is. Of course, he wouldn’t throw his teammates under the bus, but some of their work backs up his comments. The next two preseason games will be key in finally determining who will make the roster.