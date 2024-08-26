How Many Outside Players Will Steelers Add To Roster Before Week 1?

How many outside players will the Steelers add to the roster before Week 1?

If you watched the Steelers’ preseason, then you very well might agree that the roster didn’t quite look like a finished product. There isn’t much they can do about the starters at this point though—barring a Brandon Aiyuk trade. We can’t count on that, but the Steelers can address some lingering depth issues on the roster.

Many will cite the need for a wide receiver, but honestly, I’ve grown comfortable with Van Jefferson as the two. They have enough to work with until Roman Wilson is able to hit the ground running as well.

What they can use is another true center with credible experience, because they lack that among reserves. All of their reserve options, in fact, lack experience. The Steelers’ practice squad star, Ryan McCollum, has the most, and that’s saying rather little, never on Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster.

In light of some injuries, the Steelers might want to add to the roster a player (or two) to the secondary, as well. Nobody has really grabbed the starting slot cornerback position by the horns, and that is a concern. Beanie Bishop Jr. produced plenty of smoke, but he may have put out his own fire.

Unless you include DeMarvin Leal, I’m also not convinced they have a fourth outside linebacker worth carrying on the 53. If the Steelers do roster somebody like Kyron Johnson, you are forfeiting it to special teams.

But special teams is a valid concern, as well—and right now, punt gunner is the most significant. Nobody has really done that very well this preseason, with Darius Rush among the chief candidates. I’m not even sure that he makes the team at this point—another reason to grab a cornerback.

I think the Steelers are fine—or at least are what they are—at most positions, including quarterback, running back, tight end, inside linebacker, and perhaps the defensive line. The specialists are locked in, as well, and have been for some time. But there are still some leaks they can stand to plug, and you can be sure they will be looking. That doesn’t mean they will be successful, but they ought to at least try.

