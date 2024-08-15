‘He Plays With Steeler DNA’: Assistant GM Andy Weidl Excited To Have Donte Jackson

Needing to address the cornerback position opposite Joey Porter Jr. after receiving up-and-down play from veterans Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace during the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a sizable splash at the position in the offseason, albeit in a surprising way.

Out the door via trade to the Carolina Panthers went top wide receiver Diontae Johnson. In return the Steelers landed cornerback Donte Jackson, a player they had long coveted.

Dating back to the 2018 NFL Draft, the Steelers had their eyes on Jackson coming out of LSU. They just weren’t able to land him. They tried to sign him as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season, but couldn’t get a deal done, and then tried to trade for him last season, to no avail.

Now though, he’s a Steeler, and a key piece of a defense that should be one of the best in the NFL once again.

For assistant GM Andy Weidl, who spoke to reporters Thursday ahead of a joint practice with the Buffalo Bills, the addition of Jackson was a major one, one that fits the style and mentality the Steelers like to play.

“He’s a Steeler type of player. We knew him from coming out in the draft process and we watched him in Carolina and we’re familiar with him, and we saw it as an opportunity,” Weidl said regarding Jackson, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “So, we’re excited he’s here. He’s had a really good camp and has an opportunity. He brings energy.

“…We think he fits. He plays with Steeler DNA.”

That fit is something that not only GM Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin have talked about quite a bit regarding the veteran cornerback, but Jackson himself has talked about quite a bit.

After joining the Steelers, Jackson stated that he believes he embraces what AFC North football is all about and is the exact type of player that fits the Steelers, especially at the cornerback position, bringing that physical, hard-nosed style while still having some finesse to his game.

Back in 2018 at the LSU Pro Day, Tomlin and former Steelers GM Kevin Colbert watched Jackson and other Tigers players. After seeing him in person, they never gave up their pursuit of him until Khan landed him this offseason.

While the trade was surprising, the Steelers are getting a very solid cornerback.

During his six years in the NFL, Jackson has been productive. In those six seasons — all with Carolina — the former second-round pick has played 4,281 snaps in 80 career games. In those 80 career games, Jackson has 303 tackles, 15. tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 14 interceptions, 46 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one touchdown.

Pretty solid numbers overall for a cornerback.

Last season Jackson started 16 games and finished with 59 tackles, five tackles for loss and five pass breakups. He allowed 45 receptions for 588 yards on 57 targets last season, giving up three touchdowns and a QB rating against of 107.7.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson graded out at a 64.3 overall in 2023, including a 66.6 in coverage and a 52.3 against the run. He missed 10 tackles on the season and had a 47.2 grade in the tackling department from PFF.

Now he’s in Pittsburgh, which appears to be a better situation overall, both from a defensive standpoint and from a stability standpoint top to bottom, as Carolina has been a bit of a train wreck in recent years. Being in the Black and Gold has thrilled Jackson, and he appears to be a great fit on paper.

Hopefully the Steelers’ long-time interest, dating back to scouting him heavily leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft, pays off on the field where he can tap into that Steeler DNA.