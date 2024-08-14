‘Fun Moving Connor Around’: Arthur Smith Sounds Like He Has Plans For TE Heyward

Arthur Smith isn’t about to turn TE Connor Heyward into a Pro Bowler, but he can certainly find him snaps. The third-year pro is now playing in an offense under Smith that better fits a player like him. Not only is that obvious based on his resume, it is also evident in his words.

“Connor is another guy – a unique football player”, Smith said about Heyward, via transcript provided by the Steelers’ media relations department. “A guy that played a different spot in college. Very good spatial player, he’s a good teamer and a tough football player. It’s been fun moving Connor around”.

At 6-0, 230 pounds, Connor Heyward isn’t exactly the prototypical anything. He is too small to be a traditional tight end, too lumbering to be a running back or receiver. Somehow, he isn’t quite a true fullback, either, but he can do a little bit of everything. That includes catching, as he has good hands, which he showed in the Steelers’ preseason opener.

It may not have felt like it, but Heyward played over 400 snaps on offense last season. Some of that was due to Pat Freiermuth’s injury, but he also doubled his target share. Many believe former offensive coordinator Matt Canada didn’t know how to use him. That is where Arthur Smith comes in.

Heyward caught a touchdown pass in the Steelers’ preseason opener, afterward crediting Smith for the call and play design. It was his first touchdown, even if it doesn’t count, since the game in Atlanta—against Smith’s Falcons—during his rookie season.

Heyward played both running back and tight end in college, hoping to do as much as he can to make it at the NFL level. Each year, he continues to seek to expand his repertoire, and he may manage to do so under Smith.

Smith’s offenses employ an array of looks that go heavy on tight ends, meaning plenty of snaps to go around for Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, and Connor Heyward—and whomever else might make the team. The fact that they can kick Heyward into the backfield, in the slot, or out wide, only increases their flexibility.

With that said, the offense is still a work in progress and discovering what alignments fit best. If the 49ers agree to trade Brandon Aiyuk, for example, that would likely increase the usage of 11 personnel—significantly. Such a move would definitely make it harder for Heyward to get on the field.

But it helps that he has a bit of a relationship with QB Russell Wilson, always endeavoring to befriend quarterbacks. Heyward was one of the skill players who flew out during the offseason to participate in workouts Wilson put together. They connected on one of Wilson’s patented “moon balls” during training camp, which received some attention.