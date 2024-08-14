Fittipaldo: Steelers Likely ‘Content’ To Enter Season With Current WR Group If Brandon Aiyuk Trade Falls Through

The Brandon Aiyuk saga has been in a holding pattern for much of the last week. The San Francisco 49ers and Aiyuk seemed to have narrowed the field down to either trading him to the Pittsburgh Steelers or extending him to remain with the 49ers. This would be a rather large, season-altering decision for both franchises. It would give the Steelers a pretty complete offense from top to bottom and alleviate concerns over not having a viable threat opposite George Pickens. But what if the trade doesn’t happen? Would the Steelers continue poking around the trade market for other options?

“I know people wanna tie them to different receivers who have contract situations, but I think this Aiyuk one was the one that was most likely to happen really since March,” said Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo via 93.7 The Fan this morning. “And if that doesn’t happen now, I think they probably would be content to go into the season with the guys they have.”

How this trade saga has played out could potentially support that opinion. If they felt like it was a pressing need that would make or break the season, they may have made a stronger offer to the 49ers to give them no choice but to agree. If recent reports are accurate, the Steelers’ offer to the 49ers wasn’t satisfactory in terms of trade compensation.

It doesn’t sound like general manager Omar Khan has been willing to part ways with a player, which is what the 49ers ultimately want as they try to protect their 2024 chances of remaining the favorites in the NFC.

Khan has frequently stated throughout the offseason that they are pleased with their current group, but they are always looking for opportunities to make the team better if it makes sense.

Training camp and the first preseason game may have solidified this opinion. Van Jefferson has been steady in practice and was solid in the preseason opener. He only had one reception for 20 yards, but he had a second reception that was ruled out of bounds which may have been overturned if challenged in a real game. That would have made two receptions for about 31 yards, and he looked good doing it.

All three of the speedy wide receivers—Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, and Quez Watkins—have enjoyed solid training camps so far. Watkins obviously had the punt return issues in the preseason game on Friday, but he followed it up with a much-needed strong performance the next practice. With the return of play-action passing and quarterbacks who can push the ball 60 to 70 yards through the air, the speed should be a huge asset for whoever emerges out of the three.

Roman Wilson was also looking solid before he exited camp with an ankle injury on the first day of padded practice. He might not be ready right away to contribute, but he should have a role at some point later in the season.

And then there is Pat Freiermuth and the tight-end group. Freiermuth has a chance to serve as the de facto WR2 in this offense, and there are some role players behind him, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward, who can get involved.

That said, I have never viewed the WR2 situation as a dire need that could make or break the season. Would it help? Sure. But the offense should be plenty viable if the trade falls through.