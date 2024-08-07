Dulac: Steelers ‘Would Not’ Trade Any Player In Potential Aiyuk Deal

The Brandon Aiyuk saga continues on and on and on as the San Francisco 49ers mull over potentially trading their All-Pro receiver. The Pittsburgh Steelers are a potential destination for Aiyuk, but a trade wouldn’t include any players, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports on Twitter.

The Steelers have no verbal agreement in place with the 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk and are not in process of hammering out final details, per sources. And any potential deal would NOT involve the Steelers giving up a player. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) August 7, 2024

Dulac also adds that there’s no verbal agreement in place and final details are not being worked on. His reporting that a player wouldn’t be involved in the deal aligns with what NBC Sports San Francisco’s Matt Maiocco reported early Wednesday morning when he noted that a package from Pittsburgh would likely include two Day 2 picks and potentially also a pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

If the Steelers are trading for Aiyuk, it would be to shore up a position of weakness so the team wouldn’t give up a receiver or tight end. The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots reported packages each included a receiver, although New England decided to drop out of the running for Aiyuk.

Pittsburgh’s package for Aiyuk not including a player means that San Francisco would have to settle for future picks and wouldn’t acquire anyone that could help them make a Super Bowl push for 2024. Of course, the 49ers could look to hold onto Aiyuk by signing him to an extension, although that possibility is feeling less likely by the day.

It’s a tough negotiation for any team that wants to acquire Aiyuk. San Francisco is still looking to compete. They made a run to the Super Bowl last season and are still a contender. Trading Aiyuk would obviously hurt their hopes as a contender, so getting a player back would likely be something they’re looking for.

Aiyuk also has leverage in any potential deal, though, as he would need to agree to an extension for a team to give up significant assets for him. Pittsburgh is reportedly his preferred destination, though, so if the 49ers are inclined to move him, they may just have to settle for future picks without a player involved.

The Aiyuk saga has dragged on for quite a few days, and it seems like it will resolve itself within the week. If he does come to Pittsburgh, though, don’t expect the team to deal anyone from their current roster, which would be a win as the Steelers look to push to win their first playoff game since 2016.