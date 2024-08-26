Fittipaldo: Broderick Jones Could Be Odd Man Out At OT If Troy Fautanu Is Healthy

Mike Tomlin often discusses the second-year jump that is expected from players as they mature beyond their rookie season. For one, they have the experience of a full NFL season under their belt. There is a better understanding of the speed of the game and what is required of their bodies for a 17-plus game season. Broderick Jones, at least in a limited sample size during the three preseason games, does not appear to be making that jump.

With a three-year incumbent starter at left tackle in Dan Moore Jr. and a rookie first-round pick in Troy Fautanu competing for right tackle, one Steelers insider believes Jones could end up being the odd man out.

“Athleticism isn’t the issue for Broderick Jones, but the technique, the timing, when to punch. The entire theme of this preseason for Broderick Jones – giving up ground and getting pushed into the quarterback,” Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo said via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s North Shore Drive podcast on Monday morning. “…I know a lot of people don’t want to hear this, but if it’s me, if Fautanu is healthy, I’m sticking with Dan Moore based on what I’ve seen the last couple of weeks.”

Fittipaldo’s Post-Gazette colleague, Gerry Dulac, reported shortly after the Fautanu injury a couple weeks ago that the team planned to start the rookie first-round pick at right tackle in Week 1 if healthy. He has since walked that back a little, but that could be because Fautanu has yet to return to practice.

Fittipaldo suggested that Fautanu will need to return to practice over the next few days in order to have a shot to start Week 1. Mike Tomlin initially ruled Fautanu out for the second preseason game, but said they are hopeful for a quick return. The reported mild MCL sprain is typically a one- or two-week timetable for return.

I broke down Jones’ play after the second preseason game. It was probably the worst showing of his professional career. His footwork and athleticism continue to be very good, but his punch timing and punch placement have regressed. This has led to him giving up his chest and having no anchor in pass protection.

It could be because of his elbow injury and the brace on his right arm, or the fact that he is playing out of his natural position. More likely, it is a combination of the two and the fact that he is still a young, developing player in the NFL. He was never viewed as a polished prospect coming out of college.

Meanwhile, Dan Moore Jr. has quietly been the Steelers’ most consistent tackle this preseason. If the Steelers like Fautanu as much as Dulac reported and he’s healthy for Week 1, don’t be surprised if Jones—not Moore—is the odd man out.