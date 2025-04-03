Fittipaldo Thinks It’s ‘Safe To Say’ Art Rooney II Will Pass The Baton To His Son ‘Within The Next Five Years’

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are not pleased with the current state of the team, or with owner Art Rooney II. That he seems to rubber-stamp anything HC Mike Tomlin wants to do is part of their concern. After cautioning fans to keep perspective earlier this offseason, he ruffled some feathers.

One of the byproducts of this has been an increase in interest in the heir apparent, being his eldest son. Listed only as Dan Rooney under the title of Director of Business Development & Strategy on the Steelers’ website, we have previously referred to him as Daniel Martin Rooney and Danny Rooney. But you get the idea, either way; when there’s an Art, a Dan isn’t far behind, and vice versa.

Art Rooney II is now 72 years old and has served as the Steelers’ president since 2003. During his tenure, the team has won two Super Bowls, going to three. But it has also been nearly a decade since the Steelers last won a playoff game. People are looking for change, so when can they expect it?

“I think it’s safe to say within the next five years, but the Steelers have not unveiled a timeline”, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette speculated as to when the next Dan Rooney, or Daniel Martin Rooney, might take over. I’m not sure what he bases that on, but Art would obviously be in his late 70s by then.

For what it’s worth, Rooney reiterated earlier this offseason that he has no plans to retire any time soon. Yet we have talked about his son taking over for some time, and he has experienced a lengthy apprenticeship. Indeed, he has worked in nearly every aspect of the team, from coaching to scouting and is now in the front office. Some have indicated that he has had a growing presence in recent years, as one might expect.

The Steelers are a family business, founded by Art Rooney II’s grandfather, the original Art, “The Chief”. His son Dan succeeded him, and the current Art marks the third generation. Other Arts and Dans have involved themselves along the way, including Dan Rooney Jr., Art II’s brother. Dan Jr. is Vice President of Player Personnel, while Art Rooney Jr.—Dan the father’s brother—is team Vice President. You get all that?

The Rooney family has apprenticed its eldest sons to take over the Steelers when their time comes. Daniel Martin Rooney has certainly served his time, from playing quarterback at Dartmouth to working his way up the organizational ladder.

The younger Rooney first interned with the NFL in 2012 and served as a scouting assistant with the Steelers in 2014. By 2016, he acted as a coaching assistant but left the organization to pursue other ventures in 2018. He returned in his current capacity in 2022, where he figures to remain until he succeeds Art Rooney II as team president.

Exactly when that will be is anybody’s guess, but the current Rooney at the top isn’t in a rush. And, of course, we can’t automatically assume that the Steelers will be in better hands with the new Dan. Change for the sake of change can be desirable at times, but you don’t always get what you hoped for.