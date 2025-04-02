Steelers Had One Of Most Productive Rookie Classes In 2024

Two Pittsburgh Steelers rookies did not play a single snap in 2024, and two others play in just one game before being lost for the season, and yet the team had one of the most productive rookie classes in the 2024 season, according to Pro Football Focus.

According to PFF Wins Above Replacement (WAR) ratings, the Steelers had a WAR of 0.51 from a rookie class that played 3,752 snaps during the 2024 season. The Steelers finished behind the Rams, Commanders, Giants, Raiders, Eagles, Chargers, 49ers and Broncos, landing at No. 9 in PFF’s rankings.

“Pittsburgh’s rookie class produced on multiple fronts, headlined by center Zach Frazier, whose 77.9 PFF overall grade ranked fifth among qualified centers,” PFF’s Bradley Locker writes, according to PFF.com. “Aside from the team’s second-round pick, linebacker Payton Wilson produced a 74.7 PFF overall grade on 520 defensive snaps and undrafted free-agent cornerback Beanie Bishop [Jr.] generated 0.09 WAR — fueled by four interceptions and three pass breakups.

“Rendering this ranking much more significant is that first-round tackle Troy Fautanu played only 55 total snaps.”

The Steelers’ rookie class was quite productive. And that was with their first rounder in Fautanu playing just 55 snaps, their third-rounder in Wilson playing just five total snaps, and sixth-rounders Logan Lee and Ryan Watts spending the entire season on Injured Reserve.

The rookie class’s production was boosted by second-round pick Zach Frazier, the team’s Joe Greene Award winner as its top rookie and one of the better centers in all of football during his first NFL season.

According to PFF, Frazier played 1,021 snaps in 2024 and had a grade of 77.9 overall, including an 80.5 in the run game and a 68.6 as a pass blocker.

PFF charged Frazier with just 12 total pressures on 585 pass-blocking reps and one sack. That came in Week 12 against Myles Garrett after a stunt from the Cleveland Browns’ defensive line.

Next to Frazier, fourth-round pick Mason McCormick stepped in at right guard in Week 4 for the injured James Daniels and showed flashes. He played 936 snaps in the regular season, grading out at a 57.7 overall from PFF, including a 53.7 in run blocking and a 63.2 in pass blocking. McCormick was charged with 21 pressures and two sacks allowed on the season.

Though he had some issues as a run blocker late in the season, his physicality never waned as McCormick brought a real edge to the Steelers’ offensive line.

Linebacker Payton Wilson was a solid addition to the Steelers too. Serving as a rotational linebacker with Elandon Roberts, he played 493 snaps defensively and graded out at a 75.3, including a 63.4 against the run and a 76.9 in coverage. Wilson allowed 33 receptions on 40 targets for just 228 yards and had one spectacular interception on the season, ripping the ball away from Baltimore running back Justice Hill with one hand in Week 11.

He also returned a fumble for a touchdown in Week 13 against the Bengals, creating splash for the Steelers in a big way.

The rankings didn’t even touch on undrafted free agent Beanie Bishop Jr., who had four interceptions on the season and was a key piece in the secondary at times for the Steelers.

It was a strong season from the Steelers’ rookie class, even with all the adversity the group dealt with. Now, entering 2025 with Fautanu, Roman Wilson and Lee healthy and Frazier, McCormick and Payton Wilson having plenty of experience under their belts, things are looking even better for the 2024 class for the Black and Gold.