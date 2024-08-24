McCorkle: Dan Moore Jr. Has Quietly Been The Steelers’ Most Consistent Pass-Blocking Tackle

I may need to go deep into hiding after posting this. I know how many people feel about the beleaguered offensive tackle, but I am just going to come out and say it – Dan Moore Jr. has been the most consistent and reliable pass-blocking tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers this preseason.

That obviously puts the team in an uncomfortable situation with a first-round tackle in each of the last two NFL Drafts. In an ideal world, Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones earn the starting jobs to accelerate the growth of the young core of the offensive line. But the preseason has raised questions if this is the best path forward.

I broke down Fautanu’s play after the first preseason game. He definitely showed his status as a rookie in that game and struggled overall with two sacks allowed. I also broke down Jones after the second preseason game which may have been his single-worst performance in the league. He allowed two sacks and looked rough in pass protection with inconsistent use of hands.

Offensive linemen aren’t usually talked about unless something has gone wrong. Fautanu and Jones were both talked about after the last two preseason games. As for Moore? Basically nobody has even mentioned him, and that is because his play has been pretty solid.

I urge you to go look through the two film rooms I linked above for Fautanu and Moore. They both suffered from similar issues. It boiled down to three things: They weren’t making first significant contact, they were not using their hands independently, and they were giving up their chest and losing the ability to anchor.

The below clip shows three examples of Moore doing all of those things well. Watch as he makes first significant contact, uses his hands independently, and lands his punches in the right location so he doesn’t give up his chest.

To be fair, Moore is entering his fourth season with the Steelers and his third with OL coach Pat Meyer. He should look more polished than the two young and less experienced tackles. But many have been wondering why Moore is sticking in the starting lineup this long. The reason is because he has been playing well and the others haven’t.

Moore has played 27 snaps on offense through the first two preseason games, and Pro Football Focus has given him an impressive 85.7 pass blocking grade with zero pressures allowed.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Gerry Dulac reported that Fautanu is expected to return from his injury for Week 1 and also stated that Fautanu is expected to be the Week 1 starter at right tackle. That would leave Jones and Moore in a battle for the left tackle spot. Dulac has also stated that he can’t see the Steelers putting Jones back on the bench at this point in his career.

I admit that it would be a little strange to move in the wrong direction for last year’s first-round pick, but I am less certain than ever that he will come out on top in that competition for Week 1. Tomorrow’s preseason game will obviously be a huge indicator of how things could go for the regular season opener. If Jones bounces back, then things might be back on track. But don’t count out Moore who has been performing well.