Depot After Dark: Russ Shares Gaudreau Tribute, Gay Excited To Coach, Trice Leads Coin Toss

Russ Shares Gaudreau Tribute

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson shared a tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, tragically killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding bikes one day before their sister’s wedding.

Wilson shared this photo to his Instagram story, showing the brothers with a caption labeled “in loving memory” with their names.

Johnny Gaudreau had spent more than a decade in the NHL, finishing up his second season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matthew played for Boston College from 2013-2017 and had played in the AHL ECHL until 2022.

Gay Excited To Coach

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay is excited for his first year coaching with the Washington Commanders. In an Instagram post yesterday, Gay shared the Commanders’ schedule with the caption “My First NFL Season As A Coach.”

Gay was hired earlier this year to serve as the Commanders’ Assistant Defensive Backs Coach. His new team will face his old when when Pittsburgh and Washington square off Week 10.

Trice Leads Coin Toss

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Cory Trice Jr. led the coin toss for Friday night’s game between Plum and Latrobe. The Steelers’ Youth Football Twitter account shared a clip of Trice taking the field with the Mustangs and the Wildcats.

Gametime 🔒 Shoutout to @Treez23_ for coming out and leading the coin toss at the #SteelersShowcase 📺 Watch live on KDKA+ or check your local listings! pic.twitter.com/dP1B93AGND — Steelers Youth Football (@SteelersYouthFB) August 30, 2024

It’s been a good summer for Trice, showing his health and making the Steelers’ 53-man roster. It was a good night for Latrobe, who defeated Plum 32-18.