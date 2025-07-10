Depot After Dark: Bettis Golfing, Essex Football Camp, Steelers Rookies Advice

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 9.

BETTIS GOLFING

Jerome Bettis is one of the best players in Steelers history. They made a great decision trading for him in 1996. He played for them until after the 2005 season, helping the Steelers win a Super Bowl. While he’s been retired for a while, he’s still often in the public eye.

Recently, Trey Wingo posted a picture on his Twitter with Bettis, showing the former running back golfing. Bettis is participating in the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament near Lake Tahoe in Nevada. Many current and former football players, including Aaron Rodgers, are participating. Maybe he and Bettis can talk about the Steelers during this event.

Always good to see my old friend @JeromeBettis36 pic.twitter.com/5PlFzbW6Lr — trey wingo (@wingoz) July 9, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

ESSEX FOOTBALL CAMP

During the 2000s, the Steelers won two Super Bowls, mostly thanks to their incredible defenses. However, they still had quality players on offense. Trai Essex was an offensive lineman for the Steelers from 2005-2011. Although he wasn’t always a starter with them, he contributed to their success. Now, he’s helping mold the next generation of football players.

WANE 15 News recently posted a video interviewing Essex about the HOPE Through Football camp. The event, hosted by Rod Woodson, another former Steeler, aims to help young football players. It’s nice to see former professional players helping give back to others.

STEELERS ROOKIE ADVICE

Being a rookie in the NFL isn’t always easy. Oftentimes, it comes with a severe learning curve, with former college players trying to get used to the next level. However, it’s possible for rookies to have a lot of success in the league.

Recently, the Steelers’ rookies shared the best advice that they’ve received on the team’s YouTube channel. Many of the lessons they’ve learned are good to apply to life, too. Most of them talk about how they’ve been told to keep pushing forward through bad times. That’s great advice for everyone, but especially NFL players. Things won’t always be pretty, but they can always get better.