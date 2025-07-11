Depot After Dark: Ramsey Working Out, Watt Fishing, Howard Offering Wisdom

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 10.

RAMSEY WORKING OUT

Jalen Ramsey is one of the newest additions to the Steelers. A seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-team All-Pro, Ramsey has been one of the best corners in the league for years. While he hasn’t been as dominant lately, he should add more talent to the Steelers’ defense. He’s preparing to be a major contributor, too.

David Mulugheta, Ramsey’s agent, shared a video on Instagram showing the corner working out. There were several other NFL players in attendance, too. Ramsey is set to turn 31 years old this season, but it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down.

Jalen Ramsey and other players working on their crafts as camp approaches, via his agent David Mulugheta on IG #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/CDEYHKfY8V — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 9, 2025

WATT FISHING

T.J. Watt is currently in the middle of a contract dispute with the Steelers. It’s the biggest storyline surrounding them right now, and it’s unclear when they’ll find a resolution. However, those issues aren’t stopping Watt from enjoying his offseason.

Watt’s wife posted a picture on her Instagram showing the two of them fishing. He seems to be in high spirits. While he might not have a contract extension yet, it feels like he and the Steelers will come to a resolution at some point, with Watt staying Pittsburgh. Losing him wouldn’t fit with the direction that they’re trying to take their team.

HOWARD OFFERING WISDOM

This season, Aaron Rodgers will be the Steelers’ starting quarterback. However, they added a young player to their quarterback room in Will Howard. While Howard likely won’t start at any point this year, he could eventually develop into a quality player. He’s already exhibiting leadership traits off the field.

Thomas Kline, who is the head coach of Dowington West High School’s football team, recently shared on Twitter that Howard stopped by one of their workouts to give advice to young players. While Howard hasn’t played in the NFL yet, he had a very successful college career. That includes winning the national championship last season. There’s a lot that high school players could learn from him.