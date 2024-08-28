Depot After Dark: Ravens RB On PUP List, Chain Gang Lives On, Ja’Marr Chase Ready For Week 1

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

RAVENS RB ON PUP LIST

Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell will begin this season on the Physically Unable to Perform List, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That means Mitchell, who was having a good rookie season last year before tearing his ACL, won’t be eligible to play for at least the first four games of this season.

That isn’t surprising, considering Mitchell suffered his injury late last year, but it is unfortunate. He’s a young player who hopefully has a lot of football left in his future. The Steelers don’t play the Ravens until much later in the year, so Mitchell may suit up for both those games. It remains to be seen if he will be at full strength or not, though.

CHAIN GANG LIVES ON

For a moment this offseason, it seemed like the chain gang that marks the downs and distances during a game would be cast aside. New technology was available that was tested during the preseason and would automatically signal when a team got a first down.

However, it seems the chain gang will live on for another season. According to Awful Announcing on Twitter, the NFL will not be using the automated system, at least for this season. The future is uncertain, but for now, the chain gang will remain.

BENGALS COACH NOT WORRIED ABOUT CHASE

There were quite a few wide receivers who received massive deals this offseason. Cincinnati Bengals superstar Ja’Marr Chase was not one of those players. Chase had not been practicing with the Bengals due to a contract dispute, but he recently returned.

Although he missed a lot of work this offseason, it seems that won’t hinder Chase to open the season. As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Chase would play in Week 1. It would benefit the Steelers if Chase and the Bengals started slow, but it seems that might not happen.