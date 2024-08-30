Depot After Dark: Browns Release QB, Dolphins Release Former Steelers RB, Golden Rooting For Wilson

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

BROWNS RELEASE QB

The Cleveland Browns surprised quite a few people when they kept four quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster. However, that didn’t last very long. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Browns have released quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Huntley was with the Baltimore Ravens from 2020-23, making a Pro Bowl in 2022. He’s been one of the NFL’s better backups, but it seems he couldn’t stick in Cleveland. We’ll see if Huntley catches on with another team.

The Cleveland Browns, who had four quarterbacks on their roster, are now down to three.

They are releasing Tyler Huntley, the former Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl quarterback, per source. pic.twitter.com/oy1W31uc5G — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 29, 2024

DOLPHINS RELEASE FORMER STEELERS RB

Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. was with the Steelers from 2020-23, and he never really took the step forward some people thought he might. After the Steelers let him go, he spent some time in the UFL before trying to break back into the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.

McFarland joined the Dolphins only a few weeks ago, but was recently let go from their practice squad, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. McFarland’s career may be in danger if he doesn’t find himself joining another team. Hopefully he can get a chance from someone.

#Dolphins officially signed former #Texans quarterback Tim Boyle, wide receiver Robbie Chosen, wide receiver Dee Eskridge and defensive tackle Naquan Jones to practice squad, released running back Anthony McFarland Jr. from the practice squad. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2024

GOLDEN ROOTING FOR WILSON

Robert Golden played safety for the Steelers from 2012-17, being named a captain on special teams multiple times. It seems Golden is still a Steelers fan too, taking to Twitter to express how he believes Russell Wilson will take the team to a Super Bowl.

When Russell Wilson went to the Super Bowl in Seattle, you know who he had on his team? The #1 Defense in the league. Guess who he got in Pittsburgh? The #1 Defense in the league. I’m bout to reserve my room in New Orleans right now. The Steelers going to the Super Bowl! 🏆x7 — Robert Golden (@R0bG0lden) August 29, 2024

Golden makes a good point that Wilson won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks because they also had an incredible defense. If the Steelers’ defense can be that good this year, maybe they will be able to compete for a championship.